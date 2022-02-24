IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Read with Jenna’ book club discusses ‘Black Cake’ with author

    05:32

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise loving grandma and grandson with a trip to Orlando!

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    Kristin Chenoweth surprises Brittney Johnson with special message

    04:56
  • UP NEXT

    Tom Brady tackles Hollywood in first movie-making project

    01:51

  • Sam Waterston on the return of ‘Law & Order’

    04:10

  • Husband of 'Rust' cinematographer killed on set speaks out

    09:45

  • Husband of 'Rust' cinematographer killed on set was ‘so angry’ Alec Baldwin did not ‘accept responsibility’

    00:52

  • Alana Haim talks acting debut in ‘Licorice Pizza,’ upcoming tour

    05:13

  • Tyler Cameron talks ‘The Real Dirty Dancing,’ dips Jenna Bush Hager

    05:28

  • John Mayer opens up about public perception, calling himself ‘America’s ex’

    04:57

  • Tom Holland reveals his secret job while filming ‘Uncharted’

    03:03

  • Willie Geist dishes about being invited to Ina Garten’s ‘Be My Guest’ show

    03:00

  • Sam Elliott talks ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883,’ embracing his mustache

    05:44

  • Pink talks teaming with Calm app to read bedtime stories

    04:32

  • Phil Mickelson apologizes for ‘reckless’ comments about Saudi Arabia

    03:07

  • Nathan Chen shows Jimmy Fallon how to land the perfect axel

    00:59

  • ‘The Kardashians’ trailer: See first preview of the new reality show

    01:01

  • Drew Barrymore gets sweet birthday surprise from The Go-Go’s

    00:55

  • Nathan Chen and Hoda go up against Ana Gasteyer and Jenna in charades

    04:57

  • Ana Gasteyer talks spoofing corporate life in ‘American Auto’

    06:08

TODAY

Kristin Chenoweth surprises Brittney Johnson with special message

04:56

Brittney Johnson is making history as the first Black woman to take on the role of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked” full-time. She joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about her journey to the stage, saying, “I feel like I’m standing on the shoulders of everyone who came before me." Johnson also says she’s gotten an incredible amount of support, including from the original Glinda, Kirsten Chenoweth, who surprises her with a special message.Feb. 24, 2022

  • ‘Read with Jenna’ book club discusses ‘Black Cake’ with author

    05:32

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise loving grandma and grandson with a trip to Orlando!

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    Kristin Chenoweth surprises Brittney Johnson with special message

    04:56
  • UP NEXT

    Tom Brady tackles Hollywood in first movie-making project

    01:51

  • Sam Waterston on the return of ‘Law & Order’

    04:10

  • Husband of 'Rust' cinematographer killed on set speaks out

    09:45

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All