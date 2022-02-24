Kristin Chenoweth surprises Brittney Johnson with special message
Brittney Johnson is making history as the first Black woman to take on the role of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked” full-time. She joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about her journey to the stage, saying, “I feel like I’m standing on the shoulders of everyone who came before me." Johnson also says she’s gotten an incredible amount of support, including from the original Glinda, Kirsten Chenoweth, who surprises her with a special message.Feb. 24, 2022
