IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Taste of southern comfort: Blackened salmon and greens recipe

    06:13
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the coffee company providing job opportunities for refugees

    04:53

  • ‘Batter up’ with this recipe for fried fish and grits

    06:14

  • Willie Geist dishes about being invited to Ina Garten’s ‘Be My Guest’ show

    03:00

  • Pasta with cacio e walnut recipe: Try this new twist on Italian classic

    05:12

  • Ina Garten is hosting a new dinner party series (and Willie Geist in invited!)

    03:09

  • Turkey meatballs: Try this heart-healthy recipe

    04:50

  • Cajun chicken and bananas foster: Try these soul food recipes with a twist

    05:28

  • Dress up your sandwiches and salads with these healthy twists

    04:19

  • Become a better cook by avoiding these simple mistakes

    05:02

  • Last-minute Presidents Day sales to step up your kitchen game

    04:32

  • Harry Smith goes inside New York City’s historic Chinatown

    04:58

  • ‘Monk,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and a Michelin Star: Tony Shalhoub sits down with Willie Geist

    07:48

  • Sneak in your veggies with this basil broccoli pasta

    04:24

  • Have a glass of wine with Hoda and Jenna for National Drink Wine Day!

    01:11

  • Chinese bakery treats at home: Hot dog flower buns

    04:14

  • Ring in the closing ceremony with Chinese matcha jasmine Swiss rolls

    03:11

  • Learn how to make a popular Chinese noodle dish

    05:19

  • Take a trip into Europe’s vibrant and oldest Chinatown in Paris

    04:31

  • A look at China’s most popular foods: Peking duck, meatballs and dumplings

    04:54

TODAY

Taste of southern comfort: Blackened salmon and greens recipe

06:13

Chef Kevin Mitchell joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY to share some southern comfort. Chef Mitchell prepares black-eyed peas and greens alongside blackened salmon for a delicious meal that brings back memories of cooking with his grandma in the kitchen as a child.Feb. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Taste of southern comfort: Blackened salmon and greens recipe

    06:13
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the coffee company providing job opportunities for refugees

    04:53

  • ‘Batter up’ with this recipe for fried fish and grits

    06:14

  • Willie Geist dishes about being invited to Ina Garten’s ‘Be My Guest’ show

    03:00

  • Pasta with cacio e walnut recipe: Try this new twist on Italian classic

    05:12

  • Ina Garten is hosting a new dinner party series (and Willie Geist in invited!)

    03:09

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All