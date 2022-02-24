Taste of southern comfort: Blackened salmon and greens recipe
Chef Kevin Mitchell joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY to share some southern comfort. Chef Mitchell prepares black-eyed peas and greens alongside blackened salmon for a delicious meal that brings back memories of cooking with his grandma in the kitchen as a child.Feb. 24, 2022
