Bill Bar warns removing Trump from Colorado ballot will backfire

02:14

There is new fallout over the ruling by Colorado’s Supreme Court to disqualify Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot. Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who has been critical of Trump, argues it will work to his advantage. "He feeds on grievance. This is going to end up as a grievance that helps him," he said. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Dec. 21, 2023

