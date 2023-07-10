IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dangerous boat jumping challenge leaves at least 4 dead

    03:31

  • Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1B

    02:36

  • Dangerous inmate with 'survivalist skills' escapes Pennsylvania jail

    02:05

  • Ukraine marks 500 days of fighting with Russia

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Biden faces backlash for deciding to send cluster bombs to Ukraine

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Biden to meet with King Charles III ahead of key NATO summit

    02:31

  • Northeast flooding washes away cars, collapses roads

    03:13

  • Susan Love, surgeon and breast cancer advocate, dies at 75

    02:22

  • Chicago couple creates gardens and jobs for at-risk youth

    03:09

  • New health warnings after hottest days on Earth recorded

    04:17

  • U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces retirement

    00:32

  • Police search for escaped ‘survivalist’ inmate in Pennsylvania

    00:29

  • Gunman on scooter in New York City kills 1 and injures 3

    00:17

  • Biden departs on high-stakes Europe trip to support to Ukraine

    02:24

  • Thunderstorms puts 51 million at risk of floods in East Coast

    02:18

  • Summer road trip destinations perfect for the whole family

    04:32

  • Inside the excavation of one of the 1st Black churches in US

    04:12

  • Summer travel savings tips — and destination suggestions!

    04:25

  • What is the 'built-to-rent' home trend and is it right for you?

    04:15

  • Group effort helps find missing ring for beach proposal

    00:30

Biden faces backlash for deciding to send cluster bombs to Ukraine

00:56

President Joe Biden is facing backlash, including from his own party, after deciding to send controversial cluster bombs to Ukraine. The munition is banned by more than 100 countries and release smaller explosives that don’t always explode on impact. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.July 10, 2023

  • Dangerous boat jumping challenge leaves at least 4 dead

    03:31

  • Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1B

    02:36

  • Dangerous inmate with 'survivalist skills' escapes Pennsylvania jail

    02:05

  • Ukraine marks 500 days of fighting with Russia

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Biden faces backlash for deciding to send cluster bombs to Ukraine

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Biden to meet with King Charles III ahead of key NATO summit

    02:31

  • Northeast flooding washes away cars, collapses roads

    03:13

  • Susan Love, surgeon and breast cancer advocate, dies at 75

    02:22

  • Chicago couple creates gardens and jobs for at-risk youth

    03:09

  • New health warnings after hottest days on Earth recorded

    04:17

  • U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces retirement

    00:32

  • Police search for escaped ‘survivalist’ inmate in Pennsylvania

    00:29

  • Gunman on scooter in New York City kills 1 and injures 3

    00:17

  • Biden departs on high-stakes Europe trip to support to Ukraine

    02:24

  • Thunderstorms puts 51 million at risk of floods in East Coast

    02:18

  • Summer road trip destinations perfect for the whole family

    04:32

  • Inside the excavation of one of the 1st Black churches in US

    04:12

  • Summer travel savings tips — and destination suggestions!

    04:25

  • What is the 'built-to-rent' home trend and is it right for you?

    04:15

  • Group effort helps find missing ring for beach proposal

    00:30

03:13

Northeast flooding washes away cars, collapses roads

02:31

Biden to meet with King Charles III ahead of key NATO summit

00:56

Biden faces backlash for deciding to send cluster bombs to Ukraine

02:02

Ukraine marks 500 days of fighting with Russia

02:05

Dangerous inmate with 'survivalist skills' escapes Pennsylvania jail

03:48

How to maximize savings on Amazon Prime Day

03:31

Dangerous boat jumping challenge leaves at least 4 dead

02:36

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1B

02:24

Man who lost job becomes bestselling author after viral video

01:30

Sunday Mug Shots: Beating the heat at Niagara Falls

05:43

How much protein should you eat per day?

04:32

Summer road trip destinations perfect for the whole family

05:05

Try these viral TikTok fashion hacks perfect for summer

04:12

Inside the excavation of one of the 1st Black churches in US

04:33

Tips for staying safe as summer temps soar

04:44

5 books to read this summer from thrillers to romance

04:33

Try these methods to conquer tiredness and wake up feeling refreshed

04:42

Conservationists find genius way to save world's dying coral reefs

04:15

What to buy in July (and what to skip), plus summer freebies!

03:45

Summer 2023 movie picks: ‘Mission Impossible,’ ‘Barbie,’ more

01:42

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager share what's in their Notes app

03:09

TODAY fan from Utah competes in carnival games for a prize

04:18

Summer must-haves: Invisible swim bra, 2-in-1 beach chair, more

06:44

Gloria Calderón Kellet on how she created opportunities for herself

05:56

Ashley Park on her journey from supporting character to lead role

02:47

See newly married Hoda & Jenna fans play for a chance to win big!

05:14

Products to save your summer skin: Acne dots, grass serum, more

07:06

Create a summer binge list with these TV and movie picks

05:16

Mix ‘n’ match no more with the latest in lipstick beauty

03:34

Hoda & Jenna rank restaurant chain fried chicken: See which wins!

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:39

Try this breakfast-inspired dessert of nubby granola shortbread

04:45

Meet the female master bourbon distiller making history

05:11

Grill Dads share their ‘better than buffalo wings’ chicken recipe

03:33

Fire up the grill for this pot roast dinner to add variety to your July 4

04:28

Try this July Fourth recipe for buttermilk blueberry crumb pie

04:55

Try these crafty treats and drinks for a festive July 4 party

03:27

Try this simple potato salad recipe packed with flavor for a cookout

04:34

Pinwheel lasagna and Bolognese sauce: Get the recipe!

06:29

Grill Dads share recipes for grilled chicken and Argentinian steak

05:07

3rd Hour hosts get a lesson in the art of pizza-making