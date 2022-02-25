IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks out on 10th anniversary of his death 03:00 Ukrainians flee to Poland, families face long journey to cross border 02:16 Social media posts document the reality of war in Ukraine 02:21 Restaurant robots could help fill worker shortages 02:41 How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact the US economy 02:38 Alec Baldwin takes to social media after Matt Hutchins interview 02:17 Storm system creates messy morning commute for millions 02:26 CDC expected to relax indoor masking guidelines Friday 01:44 How effective will Biden’s new sanctions on Russia be in the short term? 05:09
Now Playing
Biden unveils sweeping new sanctions against Russia 02:17
UP NEXT
Coast Guard saves 9 workers trapped on burning oil rig 00:20 Former officers found guilty on federal charges in George Floyd’s killing 00:28 Biden makes decision on Supreme Court nominee 00:20 Russian troops advance on major cities in Ukraine 02:36 Kyiv under attack as Russian troops advance 02:00 Meet the coffee company providing job opportunities for refugees 04:53 Middle schoolers on learning Black history, representation, diversity 05:50 Meet Broadway’s first Black Christine in 'Phantom of the Opera' 05:03 What are the options now that Russia has attacked Ukraine? 01:55 Husband of 'Rust' cinematographer killed on set speaks out 09:45 Biden unveils sweeping new sanctions against Russia 02:17
Biden unveiled new sanctions against Russia, including cutting off Russian banks and companies from the West, targeting Russia’s defense industry, and freezing trillions of dollars in assets held by Russian elites close to Putin. However, calls are growing louder from Republicans and Democrats for Biden to impose sanctions on Vladimir Putin directly. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY.
Feb. 25, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks out on 10th anniversary of his death 03:00 Ukrainians flee to Poland, families face long journey to cross border 02:16 Social media posts document the reality of war in Ukraine 02:21 Restaurant robots could help fill worker shortages 02:41 How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact the US economy 02:38 Alec Baldwin takes to social media after Matt Hutchins interview 02:17