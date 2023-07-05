Relieve aches and pains with these helpful tools and easy hacks

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Add upper body training to cardio with dumbbells, resistance bands04:14
Now Playing
Relieve aches and pains with these helpful tools and easy hacks04:52
UP NEXT
Life-saving skills for the most common emergency situations06:27
FDA approves blood test to predict pre-eclampsia in pregnant people02:36
Mom shares 135lb weight-loss journey — and gets a style makeover!06:30
Creative ways to add upper-body strength exercises to your routine04:07
Feeling lonely? Here are tips for making new connections04:07
New malaria cases in US trigger alert from CDC02:02
CDC confirms five cases of malaria in the US in 2 months00:31
The next Ozempic? New weight-loss drug shows promising results03:48
Try these basic yoga poses to wake up your body03:42
Sarah Ferguson reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges screenings02:48
Drug makers race to create oral versions of Ozempic, Wegovy02:56
Why self-love languages are important to nurture03:45
Ally Love shares tips for starting your mornings right04:00
What are the best products to protect your skin in the summer?05:52
Ozempic shakes up weight loss industry04:53
Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!03:51
NBA star Tony Snell opens up for first time about autism diagnosis04:54
What is Berberine and why is it being called 'nature's Ozempic'?01:34
Relieve aches and pains with these helpful tools and easy hacks04:52
From a simple tennis ball to a massage cane and more, physical therapist Karena Wu shares helpful tools to relieve your aches and pains.July 5, 2023
Add upper body training to cardio with dumbbells, resistance bands04:14
Now Playing
Relieve aches and pains with these helpful tools and easy hacks04:52
UP NEXT
Life-saving skills for the most common emergency situations06:27
FDA approves blood test to predict pre-eclampsia in pregnant people02:36
Mom shares 135lb weight-loss journey — and gets a style makeover!06:30
Creative ways to add upper-body strength exercises to your routine04:07
Feeling lonely? Here are tips for making new connections04:07
New malaria cases in US trigger alert from CDC02:02
CDC confirms five cases of malaria in the US in 2 months00:31
The next Ozempic? New weight-loss drug shows promising results03:48
Try these basic yoga poses to wake up your body03:42
Sarah Ferguson reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges screenings02:48
Drug makers race to create oral versions of Ozempic, Wegovy02:56
Why self-love languages are important to nurture03:45
Ally Love shares tips for starting your mornings right04:00
What are the best products to protect your skin in the summer?05:52
Ozempic shakes up weight loss industry04:53
Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!03:51
NBA star Tony Snell opens up for first time about autism diagnosis04:54
What is Berberine and why is it being called 'nature's Ozempic'?01:34