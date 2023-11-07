Barbra Streisand asked Apple to change how Siri says her name

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Barbra Streisand pulled the ultimate celebrity card when she called Apple CEO Tim Cook to change the way Siri pronounces her last name — and he did!Nov. 7, 2023
