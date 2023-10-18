Biden addresses Israel-Hamas crisis after arriving in Tel Aviv

See how Amazon is using new robots to deliver orders even faster
President Joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Tel Aviv, expressing his solidarity with the country. “I wanted the people of Israel the people of the world to know where the United States stands.” NBC’s Lester Holt reports for TODAY.Oct. 18, 2023
