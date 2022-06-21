IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    All eyes on the Supreme Court as abortion ruling looms

    Jan. 6 committee to highlight Trump's pressure on state voting

  Officers had rifles 19 minutes after Uvalde shooting started: report

  Opal Lee on how to honor Juneteenth in a meaningful way

  Meet the sisterhood of rock climbers reaching new heights together

  Orchestra project brings refugees together from across the world

  Former KKK building being transformed into space of healing

  'Hustle' is now Adam Sandler's top movie on Rotten Tomatoes

  Robert De Niro, Al Pacino reunite for 'The Godfather' anniversary

  New study looks for links between heart health and Alzheimer's

  Apple store employees in Maryland vote to unionize in historic move

  Here's how soon kids under 5 could get the COVID-19 vaccine

  Restaurant bills soar with extra fees added to checks

  FINA bans most transgender women from competing in top events

  President Biden doing 'OK' after falling off his bike

  Most of Yellowstone to reopen within 2 weeks after floods

  Excessive heat warnings in place ahead of start of summer

  Juneteenth celebrations take place from coast to coast

  New details emerge about Americans missing in Ukraine

  15-year-old killed, 3 wounded at music event in Washington, DC

All eyes on the Supreme Court as abortion ruling looms

The nation is bracing for a highly anticipated Supreme Court decision that has the potential to overturn Roe v. Wade. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY on a possible timeline, as well as how different states are preparing for the ruling.June 21, 2022

