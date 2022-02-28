Here are the big winners at 2022 SAG Awards

Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered in person Sunday in the first major awards show of the season. “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” “Squid Game” and “CODA” were among the top winners, with HoYeon Jung, Helen Mirren, Jessica Chastain and Will Smith also bringing home awards. Amid the celebration, there were somber moments to bring attention to Ukraine. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Feb. 28, 2022
UP NEXT
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored at NAACP Image Awards
00:27
Bear Grylls talks new autobiography, eats bugs with NBC reporter
04:27
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick debut ‘Plaza Suite’
00:51
Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunite 25 years after ‘Romy and Michele’
00:58
Mick Jagger, Questlove to produce docuseries about James Brown
00:25
How composer Michael Abels is breaking down barriers in Hollywood