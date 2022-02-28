IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Here are the big winners at 2022 SAG Awards

Here are the big winners at 2022 SAG Awards

02:25

Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered in person Sunday in the first major awards show of the season. “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” “Squid Game” and “CODA” were among the top winners, with HoYeon Jung, Helen Mirren, Jessica Chastain and Will Smith also bringing home awards. Amid the celebration, there were somber moments to bring attention to Ukraine. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Feb. 28, 2022

