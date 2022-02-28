Selena Gomez ditched her shoes and went barefoot to present at SAG Awards

Selena Gomez had her feet firmly on the ground when she presented a Screen Actors Guild award on Sunday night.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star ditched her Christian Louboutin heels and went barefoot while joining comic legend Martin Short to present the award for outstanding female actress in a supporting role to Ariana DeBose of "West Side Story."

"What happened to Selena Gomez's shoes?" journalist Dave Quinn tweeted with video of her walking barefoot onstage.

Gomez, 29, jettisoned the heels after tripping and nearly falling while walking the carpet before the SAG Awards ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Selena Gomez nearly falls arriving at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Gomez was caught by an attendant before she hit the floor, but she immediately took off her heels before continuing her walk.

Gomez was then seen talking to Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban during the ceremony with bare feet peeking out from her black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown.

Fans enjoyed the relatable moment.

"Selena presenting barefoot is the most selena gomez thing ever," one person tweeted.

"Selena going barefoot in front of some of the biggest celebrities is actually the most selena gomez thing she could do #SAGAwards," another person tweeted.

Gomez and Short are part of the cast of “Only Murders in the Building,” which was nominated for best comedy series ensemble, which went to “Ted Lasso.” Short and co-star Steve Martin were also nominated for best male actor in a comedy series, which went to Jason Sudeikis of “Ted Lasso.”

Gomez is the latest actor to ditch the footwear while dressed up for the red carpet. Zendaya appeared at the season two photo call for “Euphoria” in January in what appeared to be just white socks and no shoes with her black-and-white, floor-length dress.