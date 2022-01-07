Did Zendaya just walk the red carpet in socks and no shoes?

Zendaya's latest red carpet appearance has some fans a tad confused.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor stepped out for the “Euphoria” season two photocall this week wearing a gorgeous black-and-white, floor-length dress with a scalloped neckline.

Even though she looked amazing, fans were puzzled by her footwear. Zendaya shared a video to her Instagram story of herself in the dress walking in what appears to be white socks.

Zendaya walks in her beautiful striped dress on her Instagram story. zendaya/ Instagram

“When you don’t have room to let the hem down. How would they know?” she wrote.

Even though fans couldn't tell that she may not have been wearing shoes that day, Zendaya still looked great when she posed alongside her "Euphoria" cast members and took a selfie with them on the red carpet.

This isn't the first time that the "Dune" star has stunned with her fashion choices. In December, she quickly became the talk of the town when she wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress that featured an elaborate gold spine on the back.

Then, in September, she attended the Venice International Film Festival in a breathtaking Valentino Couture gown that hugged all of her curves. And who can forget when she recently switched up her look and change her brunette hair to auburn?

Zendaya attends HBO's "Euphoria" season two photocall. Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

“It was time for a change,” Zendaya captioned a story of herself rocking the new do on Instagram.

And she sported that hair color with her striped dress at the "Euphoria" season two photocall. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she talked about how great it's been to work on the show.

“We have an entire crew of people who dedicate every single day to hopefully making a beautiful piece of art that resonates with people,” she said. “It means a lot to a lot of people. So, when it’s so close to you, you’re like, ‘OK, here’s this really emotional and vulnerable thing I just made.’”