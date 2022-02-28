On Sunday night, television and film stars nominated at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards strutted down the red carpet, showing off their glamorous outfits.
The red carpet was held at the Santa Monica Barker Hangar. Nominees from the most-talked-about films this award season like "House of Gucci," "Power of the Dog" and "King Richard" attended the ceremony as well as television stars like the cast of Netflix's "Squid Game."
Check out all of the must-see looks from the 2022 SAG awards red carpet:
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren, the lifetime achievement recipient, had all eyes on her in a gorgeous pink Prada gown accented with flowers and a matching headband.
'Squid Game' cast
“Squid Game” stars Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Kim Joo-ryeong, Park Hae-soo and Anupam Tripathi walked the red carpet together in dapper ensembles.
Karen Pittman
“And Just Like That...” actor Karen Pittman brightened up the night with a floor-length mustard color gown.
Cynthia Erivo
British actor Cynthia Erivo all-red Louis Vuitton ensemble turned heads. She paired a fiery red column-style dress with a matching fur coat.
Carl Clemons-Hopkins
“Candyman” and “Hacks” actor Carl Clemons-Hopkins arrived in a show-stopping, tiered black dress with a white boutonniere.
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens slinky Atilier Versace mint green dress perfectly complimented her sleek, straight bob.
Greta Lee
"The Morning Show" actor Greta Lee combined a yellow cut out turtleneck with a blue wrap skirt.
Jenna Lyng Adams
Jenna Lyng Adams of "The Kominsky Method" got the mustard memo.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington and her yellow Celia Kritharioti gown took over the red carpet.
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning looked stunning in a Gucci look featuring pants, a vest and oversized, floppy bow tie.
Jeremy Strong
"Succession" actor Jeremy Strong sported a classic look, completed with a gray bowtie.
Jean Smart
Jean Smart — who starred in both "The Mare of Easttown" and "Hacks" last year — wore a regal maroon Christian Siriano gown with a matching clutch fit for royalty.
Saniyya Sidney
Rising star Saniyya Sidney from "King Richard" tossed her blue tulle dress in the air while posing for pictures.
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith — attending with her husband Will Smith who was nominated for "King Richard" — wore vintage Gareth Pugh.
Selena Gomez
"Only Murders in the Building" star Selena Gomez hit the red carpet in a $1 million Bulgari necklace boasting more than 200 carats of diamonds.
Lady Gaga
"House of Gucci" star Lady Gaga wore a sleek, white Armani Privé gown with a folded bust.
Cate Blanchett
"Don't Look Up" star Cate Blanchett in an Armani dress with Pomellato jewels.
Jessica Chastain
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" star Jessica Chastain sparkled in a glittering, beige Dior suit.