On Sunday night, television and film stars nominated at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards strutted down the red carpet, showing off their glamorous outfits.

The red carpet was held at the Santa Monica Barker Hangar. Nominees from the most-talked-about films this award season like "House of Gucci," "Power of the Dog" and "King Richard" attended the ceremony as well as television stars like the cast of Netflix's "Squid Game."

Check out all of the must-see looks from the 2022 SAG awards red carpet:

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren. PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images

Helen Mirren, the lifetime achievement recipient, had all eyes on her in a gorgeous pink Prada gown accented with flowers and a matching headband.

'Squid Game' cast

(L-R) "Squid Games" cast Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Kim Joo-ryeong, Park Hae-soo and Anupam Tripathi at the 2022 SAG Awards. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

“Squid Game” stars Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Kim Joo-ryeong, Park Hae-soo and Anupam Tripathi walked the red carpet together in dapper ensembles.

Karen Pittman

Karen Pittman at the 2022 SAG Awards. PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images

“And Just Like That...” actor Karen Pittman brightened up the night with a floor-length mustard color gown.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo at the 2022 SAG Awards. PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images

British actor Cynthia Erivo all-red Louis Vuitton ensemble turned heads. She paired a fiery red column-style dress with a matching fur coat.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

US actor Carl Clemons-Hopkins arrives for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 27, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images

“Candyman” and “Hacks” actor Carl Clemons-Hopkins arrived in a show-stopping, tiered black dress with a white boutonniere.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens at the 2022 SAG Awards Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Vanessa Hudgens slinky Atilier Versace mint green dress perfectly complimented her sleek, straight bob.

Greta Lee

Greta Lee at the 2022 SAG Awards. Amy Sussman / WireImage

"The Morning Show" actor Greta Lee combined a yellow cut out turtleneck with a blue wrap skirt.

Jenna Lyng Adams

Jenna Lyng Adams at the 2022 SAG Awards. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Jenna Lyng Adams of "The Kominsky Method" got the mustard memo.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington arrives at the 2022 SAG Awards. PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images

Kerry Washington and her yellow Celia Kritharioti gown took over the red carpet.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning. Amy Sussman / WireImage

Elle Fanning looked stunning in a Gucci look featuring pants, a vest and oversized, floppy bow tie.

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong at the 2022 SAG Awards Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

"Succession" actor Jeremy Strong sported a classic look, completed with a gray bowtie.

Jean Smart

Jean Smart at the 2022 SAG Awards. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Jean Smart — who starred in both "The Mare of Easttown" and "Hacks" last year — wore a regal maroon Christian Siriano gown with a matching clutch fit for royalty.

Saniyya Sidney

Saniyya Sidney at the 2022 SAG Awards Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Rising star Saniyya Sidney from "King Richard" tossed her blue tulle dress in the air while posing for pictures.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Jada Pinkett Smith — attending with her husband Will Smith who was nominated for "King Richard" — wore vintage Gareth Pugh.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

"Only Murders in the Building" star Selena Gomez hit the red carpet in a $1 million Bulgari necklace boasting more than 200 carats of diamonds.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

"House of Gucci" star Lady Gaga wore a sleek, white Armani Privé gown with a folded bust.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett. Amy Sussman / WireImage

"Don't Look Up" star Cate Blanchett in an Armani dress with Pomellato jewels.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain. Amy Sussman / WireImage

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" star Jessica Chastain sparkled in a glittering, beige Dior suit.