‘CODA’ set to hit the stage at LA’s West Deaf Theater

The film “CODA” is heading to Los Angeles’ West Deaf Theater in an on-stage adaptation of the Apple TV+ hit. Three of the film’s stars, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsu and Daniel Durant, have all previously worked with the theater company. There’s no word yet on when production will kick off.
March 24, 2022
