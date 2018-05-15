Will Meghan Markle wear Princess Diana's tiara for the royal wedding?

Queen Elizabeth II certainly has plenty of priceless tiaras to lend out. She loaned the Duchess of Cambridge the Cartier Halo tiara for her wedding to Prince William in 2011.

The Cartier Halo tiara is made of diamonds and platinum. Getty Images

The Cartier Halo tiara is most likely out of the running for Markle — not just because her future sister-in-law recently wore it, but because it’s currently on loan to the National Gallery of Australia.

So, what other tiara might the future royal wear? There’s been some speculation that she could wear the Spencer family tiara, which the late Princess Diana wore for her wedding to Prince Charles.

Princess Diana chose to wear her own family’s tiara on her wedding day instead of borrowing one from the queen. Getty Images

Prince Harry will no doubt want to honor the memory of his mother during the ceremony, just as he did when he designed Markle’s engagement ring using diamonds from Diana’s personal collection.

The two outside diamonds come from Princess Diana’s personal collection, while the center stone is from Botswana, a place of “special significance” for Prince Harry and Markle. Matt Dunham / AP

Some say it’s unlikely that Markle will wear the Spencer tiara because of its complicated history, like royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

“I don't think she would wear Diana's family tiara, the Spencer tiara, as it was worn at her ill-fated marriage to Charles in 1981,” he told TODAY Style in an email.

Princess Diana wore the Spencer tiara to white-tie events throughout her marriage. AP

Like Kay, Fitzwilliams predicts the queen will let Markle borrow a tiara from her personal collection.

“The stones or the tiara itself might well have a certain significance if the queen lends her one,” he told TODAY.