As excitement and anticipation over Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle builds, so does a certain sadness among longtime royal fans over who will noticeably be absent from the May 19 ceremony.

Harry’s mother.

Princess Diana died in a car crash on Aug. 31, 1997, when Harry was 12. His brother, Prince William, was 15.

"She smothered us with love, that’s for sure,” Prince Harry has said about his mother, Princess Diana. Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Her sons have honored her memory in numerous ways. Among them, taking to heart the advice Diana shared about the importance of holding on to love.

"I went to the school and put it to William, particularly, that if you find someone you love in life, you must hang onto it and look after it,” Diana recalled in a 1995 interview with the BBC. “And if you were lucky enough to find someone who loves you, then one must protect it.”

The two princes and their mom in 1995. Johnny Eggitt / AFP - Getty Images

Ironically, the advice came as she tried to warn her children of stories that had emerged about her crumbling marriage to their father.

Nevertheless, the advice stuck with William, who found his love with his college sweetheart, Kate Middleton. The two married in April 2011 with the bride wearing Diana’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with the engagement ring that belonged to his mother. Reuters

“It’s very special to me, as Kate is very special to me now as well. It was only right the two were put together,” William told reporters after announcing their engagement.

“It was my way of making sure mother didn’t miss out on today and the excitement and the fact that we’re going to spend the rest of our lives together."

The couple have since had three children, welcoming their latest bundle of joy on April 23.