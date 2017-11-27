News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first appearance together after engagement news

TODAY

Love looks good on you, Prince Harry!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside of Kensington Palace Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.

Hours after the most-anticipated engagement announcement in years, Prince Harry and his American fiancée, Meghan Markle, appeared before the public Monday for a brief photo opportunity that allowed them to express how "thrilled" they felt — and a peek at the actress's engagement ring.

Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images

The couple walked hand-in-hand to address the media in the gardens of Kensington Palace. News of the engagement came in a brief statement issued earlier in the day, although Prince Harry had popped the question to his year-long girlfriend earlier this month.

Asked when he realized Markle was “the one,” the beaming prince responded: “The first time we met.” But he demurred when asked about details of his proposal.

"That will come later," he promised. Markle, however, assured the crowd it was “very” romantic.

The couple plan to get married next spring and will make their home at Nottingham Cottage in London’s Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Markle, 36, is a California native who went from being a low-profile star of the cable legal drama, "Suits," to being the most Googled actress of 2016 after news broke that she and Harry, 33, had been secretly dating for months.

The couple made their first official appearance together this past September at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Matt Dunham / AP

Prince Harry is the fifth in line to the throne, behind the two children of his brother, Prince William, who is second in the line of succession behind their father. He will be bumped to sixth in line following the birth of William's third child next year.

The announcement of the engagement sparked an outpouring of delight from members of the British monarchy.

Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, made the announcement formal with a statement from the Clarence House, the royal office for him and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

"We're thrilled. We're both thrilled. We hope they'll be very happy indeed," they said in a statement.

    Getty Images, FilmMagic

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    See how "Suits" star (and Prince Harry's fiancee) Meghan Markle's fashion evolved from California teenager to Hollywood royalty.

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    See how "Suits" star and UN ambassador (and Prince Harry's fiancee) Meghan Markle's fashion has changed through the years.

    AP

  • See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    1999

    Meghan Markle grew up in Los Angeles, California. She attended Immaculate Heart High School, an all-girls preparatory school, and graduated in 1999.   

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    September 2005

    After graduating from Northwestern and cutting her teeth as an actress in Hollywood, Markle stopped by a pre-Emmy event and posed for photographers wearing bootcut jeans and a baseball cap. 

    WireImage
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    January 2007

    The actress attended an ABS event in 2007 wearing a black mini dress with long, billowing sleeves. She paired the look with two-toned silver-and-black pumps. 

    Getty Images
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    October 2011

    Markle attended an Anti-Defamation League event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel wearing a chic black cocktail dress with a subtle peplum detail at the waist. She styled her hair in a smooth, blown-out style with a middle part. 

    WireImage
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    January 2012

    The star stopped by a L'Oreal event in 2012 wearing a white ruched mini dress and an oversized blazer cuffed at the wrist. She paired the "girl-on-the-go" outfit with black flats and a crossbody bag for the ultimate mix of style and comfort. 

    WireImage
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    May 2012

    Markle attended USA Network's upfront after-party in New York. The "Suits" star celebrated the show's second season in a silky champagne camisole and ruched brown skirt. She added nude sandals and delicate necklaces to complete the ensemble. 

    Getty Images
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    November 2012

    In November 2012, Markle posed for photographers in a figure-hugging, color-blocked cocktail dress. She paired the bold silhouette with simple black pumps. 

    WireImage
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    November 2012

    The same month, Markle attended the GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles, California. Her drop-waist dress was almost a nod to the '20s and the pleated skirt added a vintage element to the look. She added gold accessories and a box clutch as finishing touches. 

    FilmMagic
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    January 2013

    The actress stepped out in a sophisticated black sheath dress for the Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globe party in 2013. She pulled her hair up into a fuss-free style to showcase the shimmering fabric. She added simple accessories like black pumps for a classic element. 

    FilmMagic
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    January 2013

    Later that month, she joined the cast of "Suits" for an event at The Paley Center. She wore a teal-and-black pussybow blouse with a tailored black pencil skirt — a look her lawyer character, Rachel Zane, would certainly wear! 

    FilmMagic
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    January 2013

    Markle attended ELLE's 2nd Annual Women in TV event in January 2013 wearing a gorgeous berry-hued dress. The pleated detailing at the bust added an elegant touch to the form-fitting silhouette. 

    FilmMagic
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    January 2013

    That same month, the star attended a pre-Screen Actors Guild Awards party at the Chateau Marmont. She chose a strapless gown for the event. The style's ombre pattern added a bit of bohemian flair to the look. 

    FilmMagic
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    May 2013

    At the USA Network upfront event in New York, Markle chose an embellished blue-and-white shift dress. She accessorized the classic style with a few bangles and platform pumps. 

    FilmMagic
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    September 2013

    The actress attended the Tracy Reese fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2013. Sitting front row, the star wore a vibrant floral print dress and black heels. 

    WireImage
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    October 2013

    Markle attended the New York Film Festival in October 2013. She wore an olive green dress with black panels at the waist and mock turtleneck collar. She wore her hair up to show off the full ensemble and added a pair of black caged sandals for a touch of edge. 

    WireImage
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    October 2013

    The star chose a shimmering, silk dress for opening night at the American Ballet Theatre. The one-shoulder style featured a large bow detail. The star kept the rest of the look streamlined with a delicate gold clutch and nude heels. 

    WireImage
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    November 2013

    Markle attended an event in London wearing a black strapless cocktail dress. The design featured ruched details throughout the bodice and skirt that gathered into a subtle slit at the knee. She wore her hair in a side-swept style and added a pair of chandelier earrings for a glamorous touch. 

    WireImage
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    January 2014

    Markle opted for a figure-hugging patterned dress to celebrate the 3rd Annual NFL Characters Unite event. She wore her hair in a straight style to complete the sleek look. 

    Getty Images
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    February 2014

    The star kept it casual for an event celebrating Marc Jacobs in February 2014. She paired a collared shirt and army green sweater with leather leggings and black pumps for the ultimate day-to-night look.

     

    Getty Images
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    February 2014

    The actress attended New York Fashion Week and rocked an embellished motorcycle jacket. The gold-studded, eye-catching piece was paired with a white dress and silver stilettos. Her loose, piece-y updo added to the effortlessly cool vibe.

    GC Images
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    May 2014

    Markle attended the NBCUniversal cable upfront in New York in May 2014 wearing an angelic white shift dress. She added a box clutch and suede booties to complete the look.

     

    FilmMagic
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    September 2014

    In September 2014, Markle attended a Peter Som fashion show wearing a chic crop top-and-skirt combo. The striped shirt added a geometric element to the flowy tea-length skirt and feminine heels.

    WireImage
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    October 2014

    In October 2014, the actress attended a charity event in Toronto wearing a burgundy gown with mesh paneling at the bust. She added a motorcycle jacket worn in a casual, on-the-shoulder style to add a bit of edge to the glamorous look.

    WireImage
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    October 2014

    Later the same month, Markle attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation benefit in New York. She wore a beautiful teal gown with a structured neckline and figure-hugging silhouette. She added a simple gold bangle and pulled her hair back into a sweet chignon.

    FilmMagic
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    March 2015

    The star looked white hot for a Fashion Week event in Toronto in March 2015. She wore a white crop top and fitted white pencil skirt to the event and topped it off with a chic white leather jacket.

    Getty Images
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    June 2015

    The "Suits" star showed just how to rock high-waisted pants in this monochromatic look from Misha Nonoo. She chose the wide-leg, paper bag-style trousers and a white short-sleeved top with mesh detailing for an NBC press event in June 2015. She added delicate gold rings and a bracelet as the only simple accents to the look and wore her hair in effortless, beachy waves.

    FilmMagic
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    March 2016

    The actress went for a different vibe with this monochromatic style for an appearance at AOL Studios. The star looked chic in a black Theory blazer with subtle peplum pleating at the waist and leather Helmut Lang leggings. She added nude, ankle-wrapped heels from Aquzzura and added a bold red lip for a pop of color. 

    WireImage
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    March 2016

    En route to an appearance on TODAY, Markle rocked an incredible linen short suit. She paired the power pieces with a silky white button-down and a berry-colored bag, and styled her hair in elegant, side-swept waves. 

    Getty Images
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    March 2016

    Markle bundled up before leaving the TODAY studio later the same day. She opted for a navy Wolford turtleneck and navy Veronica Beard skirt with gold button detailing. She added the same berry Marc Jacobs bag and topped the look off with a chic trench-style coat and leopard pumps. 

    Getty Images
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    April 2016

    The actress attended a private dinner for designer Roland Mouret in Toronto, Canada. She wore a cranberry-colored dress by the designer with an elegant, off-the-shoulder style. She paired the look with Gianvito Rossi heels and an embellished clutch. 

    WireImage
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    October 2016

    The actress modeled her collection with Canadian retailer Reitmans in October 2016. The streamlined black turtleneck and leather pencil skirt were just a few of the sophisticated separates she designed for the brand. 

    Splash News/Reitmans
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    September 2017

    Markle chose a monochromatic outfit as she showed her support for Prince Harry at the Invictus Games. 

    WireImage
    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    September 2017

    Markle sported an oversized white button up, ripped jeans and brown leather flats for her second day at the Invictus Games. The put-together look included a large tote that matched her shoes.

    Getty Images

    November 2017

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose at Kensington Palace in London after announcing their engagement. Along with a big smile, she wore a white coat by Canadian label Line over a green dress and nude heels. Her ring featured one stone from Botswana and the other two stones from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

    AP

Harry and Markle's marriage will be the first time an American has married a British royal since King Edward VIII abdicated the throne in December 1936 to marry Wallis Simpson, a twice-divorced socialite. Like Simpson, Markle also is a divorcee. She was previously married to American film producer Trevor Engelson for nearly two years, divorcing in 2013.

Neil Hall / EPA
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving their photo opportunity on Monday.

Follow Eun Kyung Kim on Twitter or Facebook.

