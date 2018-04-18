Meghan Markle has a favorite handbag style (and we agree)

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

A crossbody bag is the perfect, practical accessory for a woman on the go — and that includes future royalty!

Meghan Markle stepped out with a striped, crossbody purse as she and Prince Harry attended the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London.

Who doesn't love a cute crossbody bag? Getty Images

It was a bold style move on Markle’s part because British royals tend to steer clear of crossbody bags. The Duchess of Cambridge, for one, favors formal clutches and ladylike purses with a short handle.

The Duchess of Cambridge is the queen of chic clutches. Getty Images

There’s no known royal rule that prohibits crossbody purses, but Markle’s choice of accessory was definitely a break from tradition.

Markle's accessories game is strong. Getty Images

Her black-and-white handbag from Australian designer Oroton has multiple hidden pockets, and the strap can be removed to convert the purse into an evening clutch. It's currently sold out online in black and white, but many other colors are still available (the entire site is also having quite the spring sale!). When it comes to accessories, Markle clearly values versatility.

Oroton

For a similar look, we love this striped Kate Spade bag from Macy's and this $20 multi-zip bag from Amazon.

A crossbody bag is also a great, practical choice for the future royal. Having both hands free must make it so much easier to greet well wishers at public events.

Markle's crossbody bag left both hands free for greeting well wishers. Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Markle has rocked a crossbody bag during a royal outing. Back in February, she turned heads with her gorgeous, green purse during a visit to Edinburgh Castle in Scotland.

Crossbody bags are finally (future) royal approved! Getty Images

The chic bag, from Scottish label Strathberry, sold out soon after it was spotted on the bride-to-be.

Her green Strathberry bag sold out within minutes after she wore it to an event in Scotland. WireImage

Markle is a longtime fan of crossbody puses. Back in 2016, long before her engagement to Prince Harry, she sported a tan bag with a long strap at the Wimbledon tennis championships.

Markle's love for crossbody bags goes way back. WireImage

Otherwise, since she began her life as a royal-to-be, Markle has often followed her future sister-in-law’s example and opted for a strapless, handheld clutch at official events.

Markle carried a demure clutch to a Commonwealth Day service in March. Getty Images

That said, a closer look at her navy pocketbook from an event in March reveals that it’s actually a crossbody bag with the chain strap tucked in — so in theory, she could have converted it into an over-the-shoulder purse at a moment's notice.

Versatility is key! Getty Images

Markle went for a similarly versatile bag during a visit to Cardiff Castle in January. She carried her green DeMellier purse by its ladylike handle, but the handbag also comes with a crossbody strap option. So who knows — maybe one day we’ll see this same purse hanging over her shoulder!

Markle's DeMellier handbag also comes with an optional crossbody strap! AP

As she prepares to become a member of the royal family, Markle has been apparently undergone extensive royal etiquette training, which includes dos and don’ts for carrying a handbag.