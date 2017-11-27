Prince Harry designed Meghan Markle's engagement ring with Diana's diamonds

Royal heir, international goodwill ambassador, and until recently, the world's most famous bachelor. Now, add to Prince Harry's list of accomplishments: jewelry designer.

The prince proposed to Meghan Markle with a stunning engagement ring he designed himself, according to Kensington Palace.

American actress Meghan Markle shows off the engagement ring her fiancé, Britain's Prince Harry, designed. Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images

The center stone is a diamond from Botswana, a country that Prince Harry has visited numerous times since he was a child and which holds “special significance” for the royal.

“It is also a place the couple has spent time together over the last year and a half,” the palace said in a statement.

The ring also features two outside diamonds from the personal collection of the Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana.

The happy couple! AFP - Getty Images

The ring was made by the queen's jeweler, Cleave and Company.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, announced their engagement Monday and made a brief public appearance at Kensington Palace just a few hours later.

Harry said he knew Markle was "the one" from "the first time we met," he told reporters who had gathered for the moment.

It shouldn't be a surprise that Harry would honor his mother when choosing an engagement ring for Markle. His older brother, Prince William, proposed to his wife, Kate, now the Duchess of Cambridge, also with something that belonged to their mother: her sapphire and diamond engagement ring.