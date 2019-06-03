At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

On the Shop TODAY team, we love finding innovative and fun products to share with our readers, and we especially love when you guys get excited about the things we find!

Whether you come to us for the perfect pair of jeans or an eye mask that helps you sleep better, we are always trying to find the best product recommendations for our TODAY readers.

And to give you a better look at what everyone else has been buying lately, we pulled together 10 of our most popular items from May. From wardrobe basics to bedsheets, these were the things that TODAY shoppers bought the most of last month.

TODAY's May Bestsellers

1. Sungait Vintage Round Sunglasses, $16, Amazon

These stylish sunglasses were also the most popular item last month. With an impressive 4.8-star rating, they're definitely worth a try!

2. Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner Pencil, $4, Amazon

If you're looking for a product to perfect a bold eye look, then this is what you need. The affordable beauty product is also a favorite of Joanna Gaines.

3. IMAK Eye Mask, $14, Amazon

Having trouble sleeping? This eye mask may be exactly what you need. TODAY readers love it, because it offers comfort, instant cooling and blackout darkness to help you rest at night.

4. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer, $47 (usually $60), Amazon

This most-wished-for hair tool will help you get ready much faster in the morning. It's a hair brush, a hair dryer and a straightener all in one!

5. Seche Vive Gel Effect Top Coat, $7 (usually $10), Amazon

Summertime makes us want to keep our nails painted more than usual, and this product can help those manicures last a lot longer. It's a transparent polish, so you can use it with any color underneath, and it will have your nails looking fabulous for seven to nine days.

6. Mellanni Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, $25, Amazon

These bestselling sheets have consistently been a favorite of our readers. They have more than 53,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.4-star rating. They are soft, wrinkle-free and available in tons of color options.

7. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Modern Bootcut Jeans, $20, Walmart

Finding a good pair of everyday denim can be tricky, but this pair seems to be a pretty great option. Not only have TODAY readers been ordering them like crazy, but they've also been Walmart's bestselling jeans for the last three months.

8. The Cotton Crew, $18, Everlane

Every month Jenn Falik shares innovative product suggestions on the Better Basics segment. May's edition featured summer style solutions, and this T-shirt was the most popular pick. As mentioned in the Better Basics article, the sleeve is just long enough to hit the slimmer part of the upper arm, creating "flattering lines," and the reviews note how the cut works for all sizes.

When we shared our Mother's Day Hot List, Rothy's shoes were a big hit. The brand is known for being extremely comfortable, while still stylish and environmentally conscious. Even Meghan Markle wears them!

10. Lovepop 3D Cards, $13, Lovepop

Another favorite from our Mother's Day roundup was Lovepop's fun 3D cards. This month you can grab new designs for Father's Day, graduations, birthdays and more.

