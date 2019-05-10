The jeans come in four washes and are available in about 30 sizes. With over 500 reviews on Walmart, they have a 4.1-star rating. Reviewers seemed to be impressed with both the pants' fit and look.

"These jeans are so comfortable and slimming at the same time," one reviewer wrote. "The stretch is enough (to) smooth out body imperfections while not binding. Rather a neat trick. I found the option that fit me perfectly!"

And apparently, they are so popular that they tend to sell out in the store.

"I returned to the store to buy more and so did everyone else because they are sold out every time I go," another reviewer shared. "So I bought them online. Best jeans purchase of my life!"

