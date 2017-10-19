Reese Witherspoon's Draper James fall collection radiates Southern charm

share tweet pin email

Reese Witherspoon’s Southern-inspired lifestyle brand, Draper James, is jumping into fall in style — and sharing some exciting news.

On Oct. 10, Crate and Barrel announced a partnership with Witherspoon that will majorly expand the footprint of the brand’s home goods offerings.

When it comes to clothing, their latest collection of sweet silhouettes, cozy knits and flirty florals has hit the shelves of Nordstrom, both in stores and online.

In addition to darling dresses — like the bloom-printed, fit-and-flare frock Witherspoon is sporting in the photo above — there's also capes, graphic T-shirts and sweaters, as well as an assortment of adorable accessories, including sunglasses and tote bags.

Fashion-forward silhouettes are available in sizes 0-14 and range in price from $45-$375, while accessories will set you back $30 for a canvas pouch and up to $165 for a pair of cool shades. And giftable home goods ring in between $42-$68. The prices aren't cheap, but these classic styles have a timeless charm.

So, while you may be miles away from Tennessee, at least you can infuse some Southern charm into your wardrobe and your abode.

Scroll on to shop 14 of our favorites from the new collection, available at Nordstrom now.

1. Draper James Autumn Bloom Love Circle Dress, $250, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

2. Draper James Hello Darlin' Tee, $45, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

3. Draper James Windowpane Anderson Cape, $295, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

4. Draper James Spirit Sweater, $145, Nordstrom

5. Draper James Meadow Vines Lace Top, $165, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

6. Draper James Magnolia Mockingbird Bell Sleeve A-line Dress, $245, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

7. Draper James Nora Ruffle Sweater, $175, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

8. Draper James Spirit Cloister Top, $150, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

9. Draper James 51mm Geometric Sunglasses, $125, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

10. Draper James Spirit Mittens, $45, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

11. Draper James Hello Sugar Canvas Pouch, $30, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

12. Draper James Dolly Vanderbilt Tote, $165, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

13. Draper James x Votivo Scented Boxed Candle, $42, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

14. Draper James Cherry Print Place Mats - Set of 4, $68, Nordstrom