Bye-bye black! Kylie Jenner debuts new hair color — see the photo

From purple and pink to yellow locks, Kylie Jenner is no stranger to trying out something new when it comes to her hairstyle.

The reality TV star and beauty mogul took to Instagram to share a picture of her new long caramel locks, a warm departure from her sleek black hair. Jenner posted a couple of snapshots during her Valentine’s Day celebration of her highlighted brown ‘do on her Instagram story as well.

The caption of her latest photo simply read, “new vibe.”

The new hairstyle comes less than a week after the reality TV star shared photos of her straightened and shiny black hair.

Her hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, also showed off the look he helped create for her to wear to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Jenner has kept her hair the same black shade for a few months, experimenting with new lengths to switch up her look, like the time she rocked a short bob that coordinated with her older half sister, Kim Kardashian West.

Aside from her dark hair color, the 22-year-old has changed up her look in the past by rocking pink, platinum blonde and muted teal styles, just to name a few.

The young entrepreneur has an impressive collection of wigs, so whether or not this “new vibe” will stick around is up for debate but it’s never too late for a “new year, new me” moment!