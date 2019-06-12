Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West have always been half sisters, but now they are officially hair twins!

Jenner, 21, recently showed off a blunt bob that is basically identical to the hairstyle that Kardashian West debuted last month.

Jenner shared photos of the sleek, chin-grazing bob on Instagram. She posed alongside her friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, who sported a similar chop.

Meanwhile, here’s the very similar cut Kardashian West revealed in May.

Kardashian West also sported a blunt-cut bob last summer.

The sleek look is perfect for summer. GC Images

Jenner hasn't said whether her latest look was inspired by her sister's recent hair transformation, but it definitely looks like it!

Kardashian West’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, seemed to confirm on Instagram that her recent chop was the real deal, saying he did a “big cut” for the reality star.

However, Jenner is known for constantly switching up her hair with her impressive collection of wigs, so the jury’s still out on whether her new look will stick around.

Either way, there’s no doubt that blunt bobs are cropping up everywhere this summer. January Jones debuted a similarly sleek look in blond, and Brie Larson recently walked the red carpet with a fun bob that’s perfect for the warmer weather.

Bobs are quickly becoming the go-to look of the summer — and Jenner and Kardashian West are clearly on board with this trend!