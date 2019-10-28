Stormi Webster just won Halloween!

Kylie Jenner's 1-year-old daughter stole the show over the weekend in a totally epic Halloween costume that sets the bar pretty high for the rest of us.

In a stylish nod to her mother, Stormi re-created Jenner's purple ensemble from this year's Met Gala — wig and all. The little cutie wore a lookalike design, complete with feathers galore and loads of netting. And she looked simply adorable!

Jenner originally wore the extreme look for the Met Gala this May, showing off plenty of skin alongside her model sister, Kendall Jenner.

Jenner wore the look to this year's Met Gala. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Of course, Stormi's rendition of the haute couture look was a bit more kid-friendly and modest, and she seems to have loved channeling her mama. In her Instagram post, Jenner also shared an adorable video of the 1-year-old smiling as she posed for the camera. "My baby!" she wrote. "I can't handle this."

Dad Travis Scott gave the look his seal of approval, commenting with a single heart emoji, and Sofia Richie was also pretty impressed: "Omg I can’t deal."

Stormi has definitely been getting in the Halloween spirit in recent weeks, visiting a pumpkin patch with her parents earlier this month.

After seeing Stormi's adorable lookalike costume over the weekend, we can't wait to see what she wears on Halloween later this week!