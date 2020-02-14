Love is in the air this Valentine's Day — and our favorite celebs are using Instagram to send sweet tributes to their loved ones.

See how Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and more Hollywood A-listers let the special people in their lives know how much they matter.

"Big Little Lies" star Witherspoon poked fun at the often fake nature of Instagram, though her love for hubby Jim Toth is definitely real.

"Me and My Valentine! Instagram vs. Reality," she captioned two pics of the couple, one showing them in glitzy evening wear and the second (be sure to slide right!) finding them in their more everyday attire.

Former "Scandal" star Kerry Washington shared a cute video of her and her beloved dad, Earl Washington, sharing "Earls of Wisdom" about romance. One tip from Kerry's pop (who's been married to her mom, Valerie, for 49 years): Act like every day is Valentine's Day!

Country crooner Keith Urban celebrated by sharing a cute pic of himself with wife Nicole Kidman having a blast at Dollywood.

Oscar winner Kidman shared her own close-up shot of the lovebirds, calling Urban "My Valentine forever."

TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie shared a gallery of images of her daughter Vale, 5, and son Charles, 3, and her husband, Michael Feldman. "I love loving these humans. Happy Valentines Day to you and who you love," she wrote.

Former first lady Michelle Obama posted a throwback of her husband of 27 years, former President Barack Obama, and their two girls, Sasha and Malia, having fun in the snow. "Happy Valentine’s Day, my loves. You make even the coldest days feel warm," she wrote.

The former commander-in-chief sent a sweet Valentine right back to his wife. Next to a photo of the couple hamming it up, he wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever dance partner, @MichelleObama."

TODAY 3rd hour host Dylan Dreyer shared a happy pic with her husband, Brian Fichera. "My original Valentine. He’s given me so much and I couldn’t be more grateful. Love you @fishlense," she wrote. Dylan added a second photo of her with her sons, Calvin, 3, and baby Ollie, 2 months.

TODAY weatherman Al Roker honored the love between his parents by posting a throwback shot of them. "Take a look at #oldskool #love Isabel and Al Roker, Sr. early 1960s," he wrote.

Justin Timberlake shared his own retro pic with wife Jessica Biel, writing, "Throwback to our first year together. It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know. I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y’all!!"

Actress and director Olivia Wilde shared a similar sentiment about husband Jason Sudeikis. Next to a pic of the pair snuggling, she wrote, "We had been dating one month when I went to meet his entire family in Kansas. 8 years ago. When you know, you know. Also I’ll travel anywhere for good bbq. Happy Valentines, everybody."

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen posted a pic of herself playfully biting hubby Tom Brady's ear and called the New England Patriots quarterback "My forever Valentine."

Food Network star Ina Garten paid tribute to her devoted husband, Jeffrey, writing, "I’ve loved you for more than 50 years and I’m just getting started!"

"Pose" star Billy Porter shared a sweet pic of him smooching husband Adam Porter-Smith. "Wishing a very happy Valentine's Day to my handsome hubby ... Love you tons!!" he wrote.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris shared an adorable photo of his 9-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon (with husband David Burtka). "Today, find people that you love, and love all over ‘em," he wrote.

Former "Friends" star Courteney Cox posted a pic of her receiving a hug from her boyfriend, Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid, whom she called "My one."

David Beckham shared a gallery of pics of his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, and their children, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8. "Happy Valentines," he wrote.

Actress Kate Hudson shared a family photo with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, their 1-year-old daughter Rani Rose, and her sons from previous relationships: Ryder (with ex-husband Chris Robinson) 16, and Bingham (with ex beau Matt Bellamy), 8.

"All my Valentines," she captioned it, adding the hashtag #happyloveday.

HGTV star Chip Gaines celebrated his love for wife Joanna Gaines the same way he did last year — by sending her another larger-than-life love note. Chip shared a pic of a grain silo in Waco that he'd spray-painted with a gigantic red heart. "Jo loves love notes! And I love @joannagaines. So I went on a late night mission here at the silos in Waco to try and put out a beacon to her heart," he explained.

"So many memories in the books sweet girl, and SOO many more to come," Chip added, along with the hashtag #ToForever

Joanna responded by sharing a pic of Chip's finished graffiti, which featured the couple's initials inside the heart. "I love you too," she wrote.