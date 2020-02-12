Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, recently turned 2 years old, but it’s fans of the Kar-Jen family that are getting a gift from the little one’s big birthday bash.

Behold the party pic Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian West just shared — featuring all four of her adorable kids in one sweet photo!

(Be sure to click or swipe through to see all the pics in the set, including some solo shots of the little ones.)

Kardashian West and husband Kanye West stand at the rear of the group pic, with 9-month-old son Psalm situated on her hip, while their 4-year-old son, Saint, poses up front alongside daughters Chicago, 2, and North, 6.

While a simple photo of the whole family might not seem like a big deal to some, loyal “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fans know just how hard it is for the star to keep up with all of her children when it comes to posing for a pic.

In December, she shared a beautiful Christmas card on Instagram that featured the whole brood — well, kind of.

The reality TV star-turned-shapewear mogul later told Ellen DeGeneres that one of her children had to be “Photoshopped” into the shot to make it happen.

“It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,” she explained. “North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever.”

But the next day, after the shoot was over, North changed her mind, so the photographer returned to snap some pics of her and work a little digital magic into the card.

And that wasn’t the first time they had to resort to that.

For Halloween, the family dressed up as “Flinstones” characters, including an unrecognizable West in full Dino regalia. But there was a problem with little Pebbles, aka Chicago.

“This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL,” she wrote in the caption when she posted it. “We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!”

But it seems to be the posing part that’s the real problem.

As Kardashian West recently demonstrated on Instagram, candid family photos around the kitchen table are no trouble at all.