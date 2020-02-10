See all the best looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

Celebrities came dressed to impress on the Oscars red carpet — and for many, that was just their first glamorous look of the evening!

From plunging necklines to shimmering metallics, the stars rocked changed into a range of styles for the post-ceremony celebration. Some wore full-length gowns while others sported more casual cocktail dresses or pantsuits. But no matter what they wore, everyone looked ready to dance the night away!

Here are some of our favorite looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron Danny Moloshok / Reuters

The “Bombshell” actress has been delivering so many incredible looks this awards season, and her Oscars after-party dress was no exception. She looked ready to party in this shimmering, tiered fringe dress.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Similar to the dress she wore earlier in the evening, the “Marriage Story” actress sported a champagne-colored gown with an embellished metallic bodice. She wore her hair in an elegant updo, leaving a few soft strands down to frame her face.

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks Evan Agostini / AP

Banks’ sleek crimson gown was a red carpet repeat! She first wore the Badgley Mischka dress in 2004, and sported it again to make a statement about sustainability.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot Danny Moloshok / Reuters

The “Wonder Woman” actress changed into a sparkling black dress for the after-party. Her fierce look included a structured bodice with tuxedo-inspired lapels and a plunging neckline.

Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

The actress embodied sophisticated glamour in this sleek gown paired with a short, blunt bob. She completed her look with gold, fern-shaped earrings.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “Black-ish” star shimmered in a textured gold gown with a dramatic cape.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Teigen looked fantastic in a flowy teal gown with an ethereal cape. She completed the look with drop earrings and a matching clutch.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Olivia Wilde brought the drama in black. The actress and director sported a dark gown with billowing sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Joan Collins

Joan Collins Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Dame Joan Collins looked resplendent in a shimmering gown with bell sleeves. She wore her dark hair in a signature updo with feathered bangs.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The actress was a vision in white lace and ruffles at the after-party. She added some extra sparkle to her strapless dress with a glittering silver belt.

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Stewart made a stylish showing at the after-party in a black minidress with sheer sleeves. She accessorized with ropes of gold pearls and strappy silver stilettos.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon Evan Agostini / AP

The “Big Little Lies” star donned a sparkly Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress with a sweet polka-dot print. She completed her look with a long bob full of volume and a bold red lip.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Evan Agostini / AP

The actress embraced timeless elegance in this silver and gold number. She wore her hair in loose waves and kept her accessories simple, allowing the glittering gown to take center stage.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara Evan Agostini / AP

The “Modern Family” star looked stunning in a figure-hugging black gown with detailed silver embellishments.

Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The filmmaker sported a jewel toned-dress with long sleeves. She let her gorgeous, long braids hang down past her shoulders.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “Harriet” star sported a lavender satin gown with a voluminous skirt and high slit.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “Killing Eve” actress glittered from head to toe in a dark metallic gown embellished with dramatic feathers at the shoulders.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Old Hollywood glam for the win! The actress sported a pretty pink dress with a sweetheart neckline, and she channeled Lauren Bacall with her soft, retro waves.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Evan Agostini / AP

The actress looked radiant in golden yellow on the Oscars red carpet, and she changed into an equally gorgeous purple gown with subtle silver embellishments for the after-party.

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “Little Women” director looked ready to party in a black, belted dress.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The actress pulled out all the stops with this metallic skirt and crop top inspired by ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics. She complemented the striking ensemble with soft waves pinned back on one side.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “Little Women” actress looked incredible in an embroidered gold Louis Vuitton gown.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Could Billy Porter’s red carpet looks be any more epic? The “Pose” actor arrived at the after-party in a feathered purple Christian Siriano ensemble complete with a long cape and wide-brimmed hat.

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz Evan Agostini / AP

Deep purple hues were everywhere at the Vanity Fair after-party, and Metz was on board! The “This Is Us” star changed into a classic violet gown after the ceremony.