Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Kylie Jenner has had a busy week!

On Monday, the star tried cereal with milk for the first time. Since then she's been busy promoting her new makeup collaboration — set for release today — with close friend Jordyn Woods, and just this morning she revealed that she dyed her hair pastel pink.

Jenner dropped the bombshell in an Instagram post promoting her new Yeezy sneakers.

She didn't even mention the new hue, though we really shouldn't be surprised. Her baby pink strands, colored by one of the family's favorite hairstylists, Chris Appleton, are just the latest in a long line of pink 'dos.

Jenner showed off one of her flashier looks just in time for Coachella this April, posting a photo of her neon pink hair on Instagram with the "Mean Girls"-inspired caption, "I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom."

And then there was the time in 2016 she dyed her hair rose gold.

Jenner is no stranger to other hair colors, too. It's safe to say she has worn her hair in pretty much every color of the rainbow. Among her most notable hairstyles are this neon yellow look ...

... this turquoise hairdo ...

... and this sea foam green shade.

Only time will tell how long this new look will last, but we'll enjoy it while we can!