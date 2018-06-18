Get Stuff We Love
Alfre Woodard plays a morally-skewed politician in the Netflix series “Luke Cage,” a woman her character once dubbed the “queen” of Harlem.
Yes, she's stunning in person. But the four-time Emmy winner — who’s starred in everything from “12 Years a Slave” to “Captain America: Civil War” — doesn’t spend much time on her glorious makeup.
Yet, she does have one mandatory skin care go-to that she never leaves home without. She uses BB cream to even out skin tone and protect herself from the sun.
Bobbi Brown BB Cream SPF 35, $46, Sephora
“I put on Bobbi Brown BB cream, which has a tint to it. And it’s 35 SPF. In LA you need to have total sunblock all the time. I just wear tinted sunblock. It feels good. It’s a moisturizer. And you don’t need base or anything. And you’re protected from the sun,” she said.
As far as hair care is concerned, Woodard puts as little effort into her routine as possible.
“I don’t do anything to it. I have people who get me ready. Do you see what I look like in my everyday? This is wash and wear,” she said of her curly, natural hair. “I’m not a beauty person.”
She gives full credit to her makeup artist. When she’s not working, Woodard keeps things simple. Very simple. In addition to the BB cream, she just throws on a basic lip gloss.
“It’s my own lip gloss. What I usually do is lip gloss. Today I have I have on some Bobbi Brown on top of Kevyn Aucoin. Like that,” she said.
Bobbi Brown Lip Gloss, $28, Nordstrom
Woodard has adult kids — a son and daughter. So, we had to ask: Now that she’s such a magnetic villain on a hit show, do they think she’s the coolest mom ever?
Woodard just laughs.
“My kids have thought I’ve been a (cool mom) all their lives,” she said.
Ready to try Woodard's simple beauty look?
Best-selling BB creams
Here are a few inexpensive best-sellers from Amazon worth checking out:
Rimmel Match Perfection BB Cream Foundation Matte, $6, Amazon
COVERGIRL Smoothers Lightweight BB Cream, $6, Amazon
La Roche-Posay Rosaliac CC Cream with SPF 30, $39, Amazon
jane iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream, $48, Amazon
