Alfre Woodard plays a morally-skewed politician in the Netflix series “Luke Cage,” a woman her character once dubbed the “queen” of Harlem.

Yes, she's stunning in person. But the four-time Emmy winner — who’s starred in everything from “12 Years a Slave” to “Captain America: Civil War” — doesn’t spend much time on her glorious makeup.

Yet, she does have one mandatory skin care go-to that she never leaves home without. She uses BB cream to even out skin tone and protect herself from the sun.

Bobbi Brown BB Cream SPF 35, $46, Sephora

“I put on Bobbi Brown BB cream, which has a tint to it. And it’s 35 SPF. In LA you need to have total sunblock all the time. I just wear tinted sunblock. It feels good. It’s a moisturizer. And you don’t need base or anything. And you’re protected from the sun,” she said.

As far as hair care is concerned, Woodard puts as little effort into her routine as possible.

“I don’t do anything to it. I have people who get me ready. Do you see what I look like in my everyday? This is wash and wear,” she said of her curly, natural hair. “I’m not a beauty person.”