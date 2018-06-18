Get Stuff We Love

'Luke Cage' star Alfre Woodard keeps her skin smooth with a do-it-all SPF cream

She also filled us in on her natural hair routine.
by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY
Alfre Woodard on Megyn Kelly TODAY
Alfre Woodard on Megyn Kelly TODAY

Alfre Woodard plays a morally-skewed politician in the Netflix series “Luke Cage,” a woman her character once dubbed the “queen” of Harlem.

Yes, she's stunning in person. But the four-time Emmy winner — who’s starred in everything from “12 Years a Slave” to “Captain America: Civil War” — doesn’t spend much time on her glorious makeup.

Yet, she does have one mandatory skin care go-to that she never leaves home without. She uses BB cream to even out skin tone and protect herself from the sun.

“I put on Bobbi Brown BB cream, which has a tint to it. And it’s 35 SPF. In LA you need to have total sunblock all the time. I just wear tinted sunblock. It feels good. It’s a moisturizer. And you don’t need base or anything. And you’re protected from the sun,” she said.

As far as hair care is concerned, Woodard puts as little effort into her routine as possible.

“I don’t do anything to it. I have people who get me ready. Do you see what I look like in my everyday? This is wash and wear,” she said of her curly, natural hair. “I’m not a beauty person.”

Alfre Woodard talks 'Luke Cage' character Mariah Dillard: 'She's not evil'

Jun.18.201808:32

She gives full credit to her makeup artist. When she’s not working, Woodard keeps things simple. Very simple. In addition to the BB cream, she just throws on a basic lip gloss.

“It’s my own lip gloss. What I usually do is lip gloss. Today I have I have on some Bobbi Brown on top of Kevyn Aucoin. Like that,” she said.

Woodard has adult kids — a son and daughter. So, we had to ask: Now that she’s such a magnetic villain on a hit show, do they think she’s the coolest mom ever?

Woodard just laughs.

“My kids have thought I’ve been a (cool mom) all their lives,” she said.

