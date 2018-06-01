Pamela Anderson's anti-aging secret weapon costs $6

Get Stuff We Love
Even bright and early on a Wednesday, Pamela Anderson is #beautygoals personified.
But the “Baywatch” knockout, "Playboy" Playmate, PETA activist and vegan doesn’t slather herself in layer upon layer of beauty and skincare products. Quite the opposite: She has one go-to product that’s cheap, accessible and easy to use.
“Coconut oil is crazy. It’s good for your face,” Anderson said on Megyn Kelly TODAY. “I use the natural products.”
Garden of Life Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, $6, Amazon
Twenty years ago, when Anderson first publicly embraced her vegan lifestyle, there wasn’t much available, in terms of what you put on your face and body.
“There are so many more options today. It’s a lot easier than it was,” Anderson said. “Try to be engaged in the world. We’re all activists if we can do something for ourselves. When I act better, people act better around me.”
Her other go-to product comes courtesy of supermodel Christie Brinkley.
“She has a great makeup line. I love the eyebrow pencil. It actually gives me an eyebrow because I don’t have any,” said Anderson.
Christie Brinkley Authentic Beauty Take A Bow Brow Defining Eyebrow Pencil, $18, Amazon
Oh, and if you ever wondered how Anderson gets that glow, she let us in on the secret.
“I just love body oils. I’m always covered in rose oils. I’m about hydration. Weleda has a good line. The lavender and rose oils are really beautiful,” she said.
Victoria Beckham is also a huge Weleda fan!
Weleda Lavender Body Oil, $21, Amazon
Anderson turns 51 on July 1. Let’s just say, she’s been rather busy. The mom of two just co-wrote the book "Lust for Love: Rekindling Intimacy and Passion in Your Relationship” and has become a paid advocate for ride safety, speaking out against a lot of ride share apps. “I found out a lot about them. My kids used them,” she said. “I do things that I really believe in. I wanted to get involved. We just need to push all of them to treat their drivers as employees and give them health care and all these things.”
Oh, and she’s getting used to her new locks. Which she tames with — you guessed it — coconut oil.
“My hair grows like a weed. I shaved my head. That’s a really stupid thing to do in your 40s when you’re going through a divorce. I have hair now. It’s not what it used to be,” laughed Anderson. "So don't do it!"
