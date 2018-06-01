Pamela Anderson's anti-aging secret weapon costs $6

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Even bright and early on a Wednesday, Pamela Anderson is #beautygoals personified.

But the “Baywatch” knockout, "Playboy" Playmate, PETA activist and vegan doesn’t slather herself in layer upon layer of beauty and skincare products. Quite the opposite: She has one go-to product that’s cheap, accessible and easy to use.

“Coconut oil is crazy. It’s good for your face,” Anderson said on Megyn Kelly TODAY. “I use the natural products.”

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Twenty years ago, when Anderson first publicly embraced her vegan lifestyle, there wasn’t much available, in terms of what you put on your face and body.

“There are so many more options today. It’s a lot easier than it was,” Anderson said. “Try to be engaged in the world. We’re all activists if we can do something for ourselves. When I act better, people act better around me.”