Jada Pinkett Smith's 'awesome' skin care secret costs $4

She also goes deep on body image and hair loss, which she’s experienced herself.

“I get little steroid shots, which are working. My hair, in certain bald spots, is growing back. I wrap it a lot and let it rest. I try to leave it alone as much as possible,” said Pinkett Smith.

At this point in her career, Pinkett Smith — who most recently starred in the hit “Girls Trip" — knows what works for her, and what doesn’t. A recent skin care discovery set her back all of $4.

CLEAN & CLEAR Essentials Deep Cleaning Astringent, $4, Walmart

“It’s one of my favorite products,” said Pinkett Smith. “It is brilliant. I use the one that’s pink. The deep cleaning one. It pulls all the stuff out and it closes the pores as well. It’s awesome.”

Another favorite: Rihanna’s best-selling makeup line.

“I love Fenty. I love her lip gloss. She has the best red and the best lip gloss on the market,” said Pinkett Smith. “She has a passion for makeup obviously. I have the red lip in my purse. That’s my go-to.”

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color, $24, Sephora

Pinkett Smith isn't one to glop on the products. She prefers a more natural approach.

“Even on makeup days, I try go to light. I do a lot of steam on my skin. On days off, I use hardly anything. I try to give the skin a break. Less is more,” said Pinkett Smith.

