Jada Pinkett Smith's 'awesome' skin care secret costs $4

She's all about self-love
by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith on Megyn Kelly TODAY
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith on Megyn Kelly TODAYZach Pagano / TODAY

Jada Pinkett Smith is 46 and owns every single one of those years with passion, grit and confidence.

“My mother keeps such a youthful spirit. She’s young at heart. She takes really good care of herself. We both do. Eating well, exercising, drinking water. We’re both really on it,” said Pinkett Smith, who's married to Will Smith.

She’s sharing intensely personal, and relatable, details on her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” which she co-hosts with her daughter Willow Smith, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris; it delves into sex, co-parenting and fame, and was just extended for another 13 episodes.

Jada Pinkett Smith on 'Red Table Talk,' husband Will, and more

Jun.13.201816:55

She also goes deep on body image and hair loss, which she’s experienced herself.

“I get little steroid shots, which are working. My hair, in certain bald spots, is growing back. I wrap it a lot and let it rest. I try to leave it alone as much as possible,” said Pinkett Smith.

At this point in her career, Pinkett Smith — who most recently starred in the hit “Girls Trip" — knows what works for her, and what doesn’t. A recent skin care discovery set her back all of $4.

CLEAN & CLEAR Essentials Deep Cleaning Astringent, $4, Walmart

Clean & Clear essentials deep cleaning astringent

$4Walmart

“It’s one of my favorite products,” said Pinkett Smith. “It is brilliant. I use the one that’s pink. The deep cleaning one. It pulls all the stuff out and it closes the pores as well. It’s awesome.”

Another favorite: Rihanna’s best-selling makeup line.

“I love Fenty. I love her lip gloss. She has the best red and the best lip gloss on the market,” said Pinkett Smith. “She has a passion for makeup obviously. I have the red lip in my purse. That’s my go-to.”

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color, $24, Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna lip color

$24Sephora

Pinkett Smith isn't one to glop on the products. She prefers a more natural approach.

“Even on makeup days, I try go to light. I do a lot of steam on my skin. On days off, I use hardly anything. I try to give the skin a break. Less is more,” said Pinkett Smith.

