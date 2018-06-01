Get Stuff We Love
She could be the poster child for vegan beauty.
"American Beauty" star Mena Suvari is on a mission to be as "mindful" of what she puts on her face and body as possible.
The actress, who also stars in the TV series “American Woman,” a fictionalized account of coming of age in Hollywood in the ‘70s, is both sweet and radiant in person. She gives full credit to her makeup artist.
“Gina Brooke did an oxygen facial on me at 5 a.m. There’s your answer. Other than that, I would not be looking like this,” she told Megyn Kelly TODAY.
When she's off-camera, Suvari's go-to brand is called 100% Pure — and she’s incorporated her vegan ethos into her grooming routine.
What are vegan beauty products?
According to PETA, products labeled cruelty-free were developed without animal testing, while vegan products don't include any animal-derived ingredients. Merchants including Sephora now boast dedicated sections to "clean" products.
“There’s a place place in Hollywood called Can Can Parleur, which is an organic, nontoxic nail salon. I also go to an organic hair salon. All the products they use are cruelty-free. They’re free of the harshest chemicals,” said Suvari, citing brands Ouai and Onesta. “They’re all cruelty-free. They’re vegan. I use those products at home.”
Part of her mission is educating those around her. “It’s like learning a new language. People have their own products. I feel very lucky that people I work with have asked me about that,” she said.
She wears vegan shoes, sustainably made clothes, and carries an adorable bag from Deux Lux. When she’s not on set, Suvari keeps things simple. “I like like using coconut oil that’s raw or organic. Or 100% Pure masks — I love those,” she said.
One of her favorite products, though, features a ... shall we say ... unusual main ingredient.
“Sovereign Silver, which you can get as a tincture or spray or gel. I’ll put that on a blemish. It’s a clear gel. It’s good for rashes or razor burn or small cuts. They’ll heal right away. I use that,” she said.
Sovereign Silver Bioactive Silver Hydrosol, $10, Amazon
In addition to her vegan lifestyle, she also reflected on her upcoming birthday.
“How do I feel about turning 40? I can’t believe I’m still alive. I don’t know what to do with myself. I have to figure life out quick,” she joked.
Here are her beauty and fashion must-have brands.
100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Ultra Lengthening Mascara, $26, Amazon
100% Pure Bright Eyes Mask, $31, Amazon
Garden of Life Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, $6, Amazon
Ouai Dry Texture Foam, $28, Sephora
Deux Lux Chelsea Crossbody, $43, Amazon
