Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

She could be the poster child for vegan beauty.

"American Beauty" star Mena Suvari is on a mission to be as "mindful" of what she puts on her face and body as possible.

The actress, who also stars in the TV series “American Woman,” a fictionalized account of coming of age in Hollywood in the ‘70s, is both sweet and radiant in person. She gives full credit to her makeup artist.

“Gina Brooke did an oxygen facial on me at 5 a.m. There’s your answer. Other than that, I would not be looking like this,” she told Megyn Kelly TODAY.

When she's off-camera, Suvari's go-to brand is called 100% Pure — and she’s incorporated her vegan ethos into her grooming routine.

What are vegan beauty products?

According to PETA, products labeled cruelty-free were developed without animal testing, while vegan products don't include any animal-derived ingredients. Merchants including Sephora now boast dedicated sections to "clean" products.

“There’s a place place in Hollywood called Can Can Parleur, which is an organic, nontoxic nail salon. I also go to an organic hair salon. All the products they use are cruelty-free. They’re free of the harshest chemicals,” said Suvari, citing brands Ouai and Onesta. “They’re all cruelty-free. They’re vegan. I use those products at home.”