Anderson Cooper tried to cut his own hair — and it didn't go as planned

Anderson Cooper is known for his keeping his silver hair simple and sleek, but maintaining that close-cropped look isn’t easy with hairstylists across the globe (and almost everyone else) on lockdown.

So, what’s a stylish news anchor to do? Take the clippers into his own hands, of course.

But as the “Anderson Cooper 360°” host revealed on CNN Thursday, his hands weren’t exactly steady.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Instead of taking a little of the top, he took a whole lot off one side. The do looked perfectly fine from the front, but when the 52-year-old turned, he revealed the unintentionally edgy cut.

“Last night, I took a razor and buzzed my head, and I gave myself a giant bald spot over here,” he said pointing to the bare expanse on the left side of his head. “I thought (the blade size) was a 7 and it was a 5, and … I don’t know. … I’ve been walking around all day with my hand on my head.”

Anderson Cooper revealed his new do to the world Thursday. CNN

CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, couldn’t hold back his laughter as he said, “This whole staring-straight-ahead-at-the-camera thing is working out for you. I hope that all grows back, Anderson. I think it will. Not sure, but I think it will.”

Similar hopes are being felt all over, as quarantine haircuts have become commonplace during the coronavirus pandemic. Actor Armie Hammer now has a homemade mohawk. Pink and husband Cary Hart had close encounters with clippers of their own. And Blake Shelton not only got a cut from girlfriend Gwen Stefani during a video call to “The Tonight Show,” he got Jimmy Fallon’s initials shaved in his hair, too.

Our very own Carson Daly cut son Jack’s hair at home, and followed it up by giving his own locks a live shearing on TODAY.

And while he momentarily led us to believe he had an even closer crop than Cooper, it all turned out fine in the end.

For those who want to jump on the new do bandwagon — and who don’t want to be surprised by the results — check out our full how-to on the topic before picking up those scissors and clippers.