/ Updated / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida and TODAY

Sometimes life gets too crazy to make it to the salon, but that doesn't mean you should ignore those split ends.

Whether you've been suppressing your inner stylist for too long, want a change of pace from the busy, loud salon or just need to save a little extra money this month, a new you is just a few steps away.

But before you whip out those craft scissors (please, don't!) or scour YouTube for a "how to cut your own hair" video, it's best to speak to professionals who knows best.

Celebrity stylists Arsen Gurgov, of Ambush Makeover fame, and Kiyah Wright, the brains behind Muze Hair, share the secrets to a pro-level haircut you can do on your own.

So, how to know when it's time for an at-home snip? If you have straight hair, Wright says a good sign is if you wake up and your hair feels "straw-like, dry and (with) flyaways." If you have curlier locks and they feel "fuzzy or frizzy," then you'll know it's time.

What to do before you cut your own hair:

Start with a clean slate. It may seem simple for those who hit the salon regularly, but Wright says to always start with a freshly washed head of hair. When hair is "clean and hydrated," it's actually easier to cut. If you have really fine hair, it can be cut either dry or damp. Know your hair type. "If you have curly or textured hair, it's key that your tresses are moisturized when you're cutting them," Wright told TODAY Style. Textured hair is best cut after it's blow dried or air dried so it's cut at its actual length.

How to trim your own hair:

Gurgov recommends the following steps:

Put your hair in a high ponytail. Pull the ponytail upward toward the ceiling by pulling the hair tie forward. Once you've reached your desired length, cut the split ends a little bit at a time using Tweezerman's 2000 Styling Shears. Wright recommends trimming no more than a half inch to an inch.

How to cut layers in long hair:

Your hair brush matters! Make sure to invest in a great one; Gurgov recommends a Mason Pearson. Lean your head forward and flip hair, making sure it's centered on your head. Gather the ends and cut straight across. When you flip your head back over, you'll see that this maintains the length but adds a few flattering layers.

How to cut your own bangs:

The trick is using the right cutting tool. Gurgov says pinking shears, the special hair scissors with teeth, will help achieve a bangs look that isn't too blunt or harsh. Most people instinctively keep their chin down when cutting, but try to fight that urge and keep your chin up for the most accurate trim. Use the pinking shears to create a feathering motion on the way down.

How to cut your own hair short:

Pull your hair into a ponytail on top of your head. Use the end of a comb (Wright recommends the xcinx Rat tail Comb) and measure where you want the end to be from your hairline. Holding your ponytail firmly, grab the shears and cut in a blunt, straight line at the length you measured with your comb. Point the ends of your scissors into the ponytail and snip into the newly blunt ends. This will soften the blunt appearance you made when you initially chopped it into a straight line. Remove the hair tie and give your hair a good shake, so your new cut falls into place.

How to cut your child's hair:

For starters, have your kid stand while you sit so that you are at eye level with their hair. Section the hair into three parts with the center falling down the back. With his or her back to you, have him or her look down to the belly button and cut the center section straight across. Have him or her face you and look to one side to cut a side section. Then do the same on the opposite side to make it even, and you're set!

This story was originally published June 1, 2016.