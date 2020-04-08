Watch Carson Daly give himself a haircut on live TV (with some help from his son)

Disclaimer: No hairs on Carson Daly's head were harmed during the filming of this segment.

Carson bravely gave himself a haircut live on TODAY Wednesday with the help of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

And while his co-hosts (and many viewers) collectively held their breath at the beginning, it came out looking great!

Carson pulled off the trim by listening to Appleton's directions over the phone, as there were technical issues with the stylist's video feed before the segment started.

Like many people across the country, Carson has not had a haircut in a while, as barbers and stylists across the country have closed their doors due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The TODAY co-host cut his "very bushy, very Michael Landon-y" hair with a trimmer on the sides and then cut the back with the help of a trusty assistant — his 11-year-old son, Jack.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker alternately held their breath, cringed or laughed as Carson went up and down his head with the trimmer.

Watching Carson Daly cutting his own hair on @TODAYshow made my morning! Snapped this great photo of everyone’s expression! Whose expression is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/rHIoCqAD5d — Crystal Henriques (@cryslh24) April 8, 2020

TODAY fans couldn't help but applaud Carson's courage.

The whole @todayshow crew cringing while Carson Daly cuts his own hair live on tv is such a mood right now 😂 — Darlene Rodriguez (@Darlene4NY) April 8, 2020

It's not even 9am and I can already tell you the highlight of my day is watching Carson Daly cut his own hair on live television. So, week 4 is super exciting. — Cindy Warren (@cindy_warren) April 8, 2020

Life has come this...I’m captivated watching Carson Daly get his haircut at home live on Today pic.twitter.com/l58Y481LEi — Dave Briggs (@davebriggstv) April 8, 2020

Carson Daly learning to cut his hair on the Today Show is giving me a big laugh this morning. — Rich Conte (@RichWC_) April 8, 2020

Carson then pulled a prank by posting an altered photo on Instagram that made it look like he had shaved his head.

"Here’s the final product! I think we did pretty good!" he joked. "Thanks to @chrisappleton1 for walking my son & I thru the self haircutting process this am live on @todayshow."

Here's the real deal. Much better!

Carson's son Jack, 11, approves of dad's haircut! Carson Daly

Appleton, who styled Jennifer Lopez's hair for her Super Bowl halftime performance, had a few key guidelines for those attempting to cut their hair at home.

"The top tip is always go a little bit longer than you want," he said.

At one point, Carson combed his bangs straight down and said he was going to cut across them with scissors.

"Is that a bad idea?" he said.

"Yeah, really bad," Appleton responded.

Appleton's main takeaway is not to go overboard.

"I would say less is more,'' he said. "I would just tidy things up. Don't go crazy until you get back to the salon."

For anyone else looking to take the plunge at home like Carson, TODAY also has tips from the experts on learning to cut layers, bangs and more.