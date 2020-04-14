Watch Gwen Stefani give Blake Shelton a quarantine mullet haircut

Sign up for our newsletter

Blake Shelton has a new look!

The country singer is growing out a mullet, with help (and somehow approval) from his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

The two appeared on the at-home version of “The Tonight Show” on Monday, during which Stefani gave Shelton a haircut as host Jimmy Fallon asked them questions.

The pair discussed Shelton’s newfound love of ska music as Stefani used clippers to cut his hair during the interview.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

“How’s the mullet, is the mullet getting long in the back?” Shelton asked her as she clipped.

Fallon enjoyed watching the whole thing, adding the at-home interviews are always interesting.

"You would never do this in real life," Fallon said. "Dude, you are so Tiger King right now. You have no idea."

We dug up this old photo of Shelton circa 2001 that's giving us some "Tiger King" vibes. Paul Natkin / WireImage

Shelton said last month he planned to grow back his mullet.

“I have an announcement,” he tweeted on March 12. “With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable (future) @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s--- like that.. Anyway it’s coming back!”

He’s also been posting updates on the 'do throughout the coronavirus quarantine.

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

As he got his start in showbusiness, Shelton rocked longer, curly locks in a hairstyle that can only be described as a (slightly more trendy) mullet.

However, this reporter was once at a Blake Shelton concert in 2017 where he confirmed a fan's poster featuring a photo of a young, mullet-wearing man, was, in fact, Shelton in middle school.

Someone brought a picture of @blakeshelton in middle school.



"You can kiss my a-- for bringing that," he said 😂 pic.twitter.com/6yq6prU1Dj — Samantha Kubota (@samanthakubota) February 25, 2017

TODAY was not able to confirm that middle school Blake Shelton exactly rocked this version of his mullet, but we did appreciate the confidence it took to pick that hairstyle!

To end the interview on Monday, Shelton even had Stefani (sort-of) shave Fallon’s initials onto his head.

"I'm literally putting your initials in my head right now, Jimmy. I'm not kidding," he laughed. “She said they’re just not showing up very well because of the gray.”