Armie Hammer is unrecognizable thanks to his new quarantine hairdo

Add Armie Hammer to the list of celebs who are having extra fun with their hair in quarantine. The actor, 33, recently changed his hairstyle and the look is unexpected, to say the least.

On Wednesday, Hammer shared a photo of himself wearing a cropped T-shirt with fringe and colorful shorts, but his outfit was barely noticeable when compared to his new haircut. The "Call Me by Your Name" star debuted a very pronounced mohawk — his head was mostly bald — and a horseshoe mustache. (Perhaps it was inspired by the Netflix hit "Tiger King?")

"Killing the game," Hammer wrote in the photo caption.

Unsurprisingly, people had some things to say about his styling choices.

His "Call Me by Your Name" co-star Timothée Chalamet commented with two red, crying emojis. Fellow actor Pedro Pascal wrote, "Legend" and rapper Kid Cudi added, "Hahah yes."

Fans, on the other hand, were quick to question whether Hammer's character in his breakout film would ever make the same fashion choices.

"Is this Oliver's look for the sequel?!" wrote one.

"OLIVER COULD NEVER," commented another.

Hammer isn't the only celebrity to stir up attention among fans due to a new look.

Blake Shelton allowed girlfriend Gwen Stefani to shave his hair into a mullet, in a throwback to his younger days for Jimmy Fallon's at-home version of "The Tonight Show" earlier this week. Jennifer Love Hewitt dyed her hair hot pink last week, and just a few days ago, Hilary Duff debuted turquoise locks.

Some celebrities are going with a less-is-more approach, though.

Kevin Hart revealed back in March that he'd be "rollin'" with his grey hair during quarantine. Gabrielle Union has been showing off her natural, curly hair and Marie Osmond, meanwhile, shared her tips for hiding gray roots.