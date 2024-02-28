I lived in Miami for 20 years: This is what you need to pack if you’re visiting

It's been a minute since I've packed for a Miami trip, but every time I plan my travel outfits, I make sure to include three main attire categories — casual, poolside and nightlife — along with various travel essentials to make the getaway as seamless and comfortable as possible.

As a Miamian who worked in the swimwear industry and attended Miami Swim Week for seven years straight, I understand the basics and must-have essentials you need for this on-demand destination. From resort wear to fashion-forward looks, I pack everyday pieces you can mix and match, plus elements that transition well into different activities.

For the past decade, the Magic City has landed on top lists for culinary experiences, outdoor recreation and nightlife events. Therefore, it's crucial to plan versatile (and colorful) outfits to fit your Miami itinerary.

Here, I've compiled a wardrobe guide that works day to night, including a few hidden gems for unique eats, bespoke boutiques and secret venues.

What to pack for Miami | Flight essentials | Casual attire | Poolside and beach attire | Nightlife attire

What to pack for Miami

Generally speaking, Miami is a trendy city with a laid-back mindset that emphasizes aesthetics, comfort and a bit of boldness. From casual Miami Beach to elegant Coral Gables and chic Brickell, you'll see well-dressed women and men looking to showcase their latest fashion finds. However, there are a few essentials you need to make this trip memorable:

Flight essentials

Whether you are traveling from far away or taking a road trip to the 305, there are a few travel accessories that will provide a quality commute experience. From best tech for checked bags to expert-approved carry-ons, here are some of my favorite flight essentials to make the trip more enjoyable.

Keep your signature scent nearby whenever you travel and need to freshen up. The Travalo pod has become a favorite in my purse because I can carry my most expensive fragrance without having to carry the original bottle. This is TSA-approved and features a leak-proof design that won't cause messy spills.

Aside from being a travel essential, the body wipes are great for last-minute changes in the car. Also, if you're not heading back to your hotel, these wet towels will come in handy when you head from the beach to the bar.

Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder $ 14.99 Amazon What we like Fits different luggage sizes

Ideal for coffee drinkers Something to note Needs another Velcro strap

Keep your coffee and phone accessible while schlepping your belongings at the airport. All you have to do is slip the cup holder over your luggage handle and organize your things. It's an easy organizational accessory to quickly grab items on the go.

Thule Compression Packing Cube $ 19.95 Thule What we like Keeps item organized

Extra zipper to expand cube Something to note Not ideal for heavy sweaters

I love keeping my wardrobe organized with packing cubes. These have an extra zipper to expand and will keep your items separated. Plus, is an efficient way to maximize space in your suitcase.

Thule Crossover 2 $ 54.95 Thule What we like Holds cables in place

It's compact Something to note Not ideal for small purses

Are you always traveling with your electronics? This small travel organizer has become a favorite for organizing my chargers, headphones, cables and wall adapters. Plus, you can easily take it out from your bag before take off.

Avoid losing your items and add some extra security with these AirTags. Attach these to your precious belongings and track your luggage through your iPhone. Once, I started using my AirTag, I felt more comfortable in checking in my carry-on.

Monos Carry-On Pro $ 289.00 Monos What we like Nice laptop compartment

Smooth wheels to roll around Something to note Button handle is hidden

Monos is one of my favorite brands for carry-ons. (Plus, it complements my Miami wardrobe.) It comes with a padded front compartment where I can fit my laptop and planner. Also, it features a combination lock to keep things secured, along with smooth rollers to help you sprint down the airport gates in case you're running late.

Casual attire

A day in Miami can compile museum walks, "cafecito" tastings and shopping sprees. And with a city as diverse as Miami, you will encounter many activities for the family (or even alone). The ubiquitous mall centers reign supreme in Dade County and mouthwatering eateries play a part in the Latin culture of the city.

So, keeping comfort as a top priority will save you from a few shoe blisters and unnecessary outfit changes.

There's a lot to do during the day other than laid-back beach R&R, tennis tournaments or Formula 1 events. Below are some of my go-to items when I want to keep it casual and fresh.

I like carrying a bag that holds all my necessities, and this one from Uniqlo is spacious enough. It comes in three colors and features two interior compartments.

Buck Mason makes one of my favorite tank designs, and this one comes in nine different colors. The material is soft and fitted, and it features a hidden snap closure to hold bra straps. You can match it with elegant pants, denim and shorts for an easy capsule collection.

Look effortlessly chic in this midi dress from Dynamite. You can add a denim jacket and heels for a more elevated look or keep it casual with sneakers or wedges.

One way to keep things casual yet elegant is with silky pants. Banana Republic offers an array of weather-friendly clothes made with cooling fabrics and minimalist styles easy to pack. These are now on sale and are great to wear with your one-piece bathing suit.

I can't wait to wear this design during the summer. While it's hanging in my closet, just waiting to claim the Miami runway, I've been creating different looks for the near future. The dress features a crisscross halter neckline that looks chic, and the silhouette is ultra-flattering – perfect for going into the night if you're out in the city.

BZees Times Square Slip On $ 90.00 BZees What we like Easy to slip on

Great arch support

Feel lightweight Something to note Straps can be too snug

White sneakers are a must if you're strutting around Miami's neighborhoods – especially Wynwood. Aside from its versatility, this pair is super lightweight, and the best part is that they don't require a knot. You can easily slip them on and voila!

Aetrex Marz Adjustable Sport Sandal $ 119.95 Aetrex What we like Great ankle and arch support

Ideal for plantar fasciitis

Waterproof Something to note Tend to run large

I own these sandals in the orange hue and have become my go-to pair for casual settings. The style offers great arch support which is ideal for days when the heat is unbearable.

Poolside and beach attire

Miami's inclusive, exciting beach culture is different than many other areas in the country. You can find the LGBTQ community located on Ocean Drive and 8th Street, or a more family-friendly scene towards the end of Art Deco district (between 17th and 23rd Street).

Whichever hideout you decide to spend the afternoon at, you'll want to mix flirty dresses and colorful beachwear into your wardrobe. There's a chance you'll grab dinner by a hotel restaurant or make your way into Lincoln Road for a coffee break. Loose fabrics, linen shirts and maxi dresses are a great combo when planning your Miami packing list.

Old Navy always offers great basics for summer and warm destinations. This flowy skirt is on sale and can be worn on top of a bathing suit for an elegant poolside brunch.

When it comes to swimwear, Cupshe has many great style offerings for 2024. This one features removable soft cups and shows a classic bum coverage.

A large tote is substantial when you're carrying towels, sunscreen and other beach necessities. This one features side mesh pockets to carry your bottle of water and is made with a sturdy laminate polyethylene that will help keep things dry and neat.

When it comes to choosing a pair of flip-flops, opt for styles that have arch support. Aside from their comfortable construction, these are sturdy and ideal for those with plantar fasciitis.

If you want to be more playful with your outfit, choose a crochet shirt. This one is breathable and serves as a cover-up when you are taking a break from sunbathing.

Hat Attack Traveler Continental $ 151.00 Hat Attack What we like Has SPF protection

Folds easily Something to note Not ideal for breezy days

UPF clothing is a great option when you are heading to warmer locations. This hat is packable and comes with an adjustable headband to fit your head size.

Randolph Amelia 23K Satin Gold

In my opinion, Randolph makes one of the best high-quality sunglasses in the country. Not only are these handmade, but they also feature polarized lens that provide great vision during sunny days. These are a classic pair and a must-have if you want to keep it chic.

Nightlife attire

Miami nightlife compiles bottle services, VIP treatments and DJ sets at iconic venues like LIV, Space or Ball and Chain. There's also a quieter scene at chic restaurants nestled in Miami Design District or MiMo District.

No matter the place, the city is known for its tropical fashion characterized by color, texture and modern elements. From straw bags to neon stilettos, there is a piece of everyday relaxation that pays homage to the laid-back culture.

Think mermaid-core when you are putting together your evening looks. Rebdolls offers a selection of colorful pieces that are ideal for Miami party scene.

Heading to a swanky restaurant? This white dress is perfect for a waterfront dining experience or when heading to that new rooftop in the city. Short dresses are a must when you are dressing up for Miami nights.

Though you'll see many women donning 4-inch heels in Miami, I recommend you opt for kitten heels. Whether you're in your 30s or 50s, dress up comfortably if you are going out to dance.

I prefer to wear midi dresses when in Miami because they look more elegant for different kinds of venues. Marcella has become one of my go-to brands for evening wear for their simplicity and modern inventory.

Zhuzh up any look with a bit of silver. This evening bag comes with a convertible crossbody strap and is made from sustainable leather. Think quiet luxury without the hefty price tag.

Here's another shoe style to keep things chic yet walkable when you're gracing the hallways of Miami Beach hotels throughout the evening. Dolce Vita is another favorite brand when it comes to choosing classic styles for my capsule wardrobe.