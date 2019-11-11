We're celebrating the season of giving with a holiday sweepstakes!

Holiday shopping is around the corner, and we're here to make it easier for you. We’re celebrating the season of giving by offering three lucky Stuff We Love newsletter subscribers the chance to win $500 worth of toys for the holiday.

The Shop TODAY team and Mattel want to give you the chance to win 9 of the hottest toys of 2019 that will surely put a smile on your little one's face.

By entering our sweepstakes, you'll also be subscribing to TODAY's Stuff We Love newsletter that will deliver the best deals, beauty buys, style picks and more to your inbox every day.

So, this holiday season, whether you're shopping for the kid who loves to play with Barbie dolls, or the one who loves Hot Wheels, we've got you covered. Read on to see all the toys that three lucky winners will get and how to sign up!

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

All you have to do is fill out the information below for a chance to win this ultimate holiday gift!

The TODAY team is accepting entries until November 25 at 10 a.m. EST.

By entering this sweepstakes, you will be subscribed to Shop TODAY’s Stuff We Love newsletter for deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations straight to your inbox.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. No matter who you're looking for, we've got 2019 gift guides for everyone on your list. And if you would rather us do the work for you, you can use our handy gift finder to sort by recipient, price and interest to find exactly what to buy this year!