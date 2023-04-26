Way Day is here! Shop Wayfair's biggest sales — we found deals up to 82% off

Whether you're in spring refresh mode or just looking to elevate the overall look of your home, there's nothing like an epic sale to inspire your inner interior designer. Well, you're in luck, because Wayfair's biggest sale of the year kicked off today — and we've got deals to share.

The two-day Way Day event is offering steep discounts on home essentials — from 60% off outdoor furniture to massive markdowns on mattresses, rugs and more. We're even clocking special doorbuster deals that are coming in at under $20.

With finds up to 80% (!) off across the entire site, we wouldn't be surprised if you didn't know where to begin. So, we did some digging for you and found a few must-have items we think you'll want to scoop up ASAP. And you should — the event ends tomorrow, and we can't imagine these deals lasting long.

Scroll down to see all of our favorite finds or if you want to shop by category, click on the links below:

Way Day outdoor furniture deals | Way Day indoor furniture deals | Way Day kitchen and appliance deals | Way Day mattress and bedding deals

Way Day outdoor furniture deals

Sometimes, slathering yourself in sunscreen just isn't enough. The right umbrella will give you relief from constant sunshine, and this one has a UV-resistant canopy to keep you shaded and safe.

Now you can grill your favorite foods rain or shine, thanks to this tiered gazebo. It's UV-, rust- and water-resistant, and is designed to be used year-round.

It might not be furniture, but with the rising popularity of the game, pickleball, this set might be just as important as finding a place to sit. And why sit when you can play a round? It's easier than ever to do in your own driveway or backyard with this square net, that's designed for easy setup — and setting you up for your most fun and competitive summer yet.

This summer, you deserve nothing more than sunshine, ice-cold iced tea and a cute place to sit and relax. With this set, you can do all that — and with a friend! The dining furniture is made with a rust-and weather-resistant frame, and the table is foldable for easy portability.

If your outdoor area needs a complete refresh, right now, you can grab this 12-piece set for over $5,000 off. It comes with a three-piece sectional sofa, two chairs, two end tables, two ottomans, a storage coffee table, cushions and a loveseat.

Way Day indoor furniture deals

Add the finishing touch to your living room, reading room, bedroom and more with this chic end table. It comes in a few colors to match your design style, but we're loving the mid-century inspiration behind this white and wood-accented option.

This versatile piece is a must-have for your home. Use it as a coffee table, ottoman, extra seating or however you see fit!

Elevate your stool situation and pull up to your tall dining area or countertop in something chic, comfortable and on sale.

Looking to add a pop of color to your entryway or dining area? We're loving the eye-catching patterns featured on these Three Posts rugs, which are available in several shapes and sizes.

Imagine working so hard and creating a perfectly chic and decorated living space, only to be let down by boring seating options. We're living for this vegan leather sofa that exudes the exact opposite — two shades of elegant brown upholstery, a solid oak frame, and flexible spring coils that work to extend the life of the sofa.

Way Day kitchen and appliance deals

Nothing's worse than putting the perfect outfit discover, only to discover it's too wrinkled to wear out. Enter: This powerful garment steamer. It features special anti-drip technology, so you can de-wrinkle your clothes horizontally or vertically.

Make sure what you're breathing in is as fresh and clean as possible with this air purifier, designed to capture at least 99.7 percent of particles, (smoke, dust, pollen and dander), according to the brand.

I'll scream, you'll scream, we'll all be screaming for ice cream this summer — so make sure you have the tools to make it! This Cuisinart gadget can great professional-quality (according to the brand) soft-serve, sorbet and even yogurt.

You crab this powerful Dyson vacuum for almost 30% off during Wayfair's Way Day event. It's great for picking up dirt, dust, and even pet hair on any floor type. It also converts into a handheld device for cleaning harder-to-reach spots.

Way Day mattress and bedding deals

If there was ever a good time to refresh your decade-old sheets, this is it. We found this set for 82% off, and it comes with all the necessities: A flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases (that are wrinkle-resistant!).

Not in the market for a new mattress but still looking for a comfier night's sleep? This gel topper might be your answer. It's made with a medium-firm memory foam designed to "improve air circulation" and relieve pressure on your muscles and curves, according to the brand.

You don't want to sleep on these cooling pillows (especially now that they're half off!). "Not too firm or soft," said one five-star Wayfair reviewer. "Perfect for a person sleeping on their side such as myself. Enjoying my new pillows!"

Not everyone has the luxury of a spare bedroom to host guests, but we found a smart (and stylish!) solution that will have you inviting friends and family over ASAP. Not only does this microfiber floor mattress feature a fun print, but it also has a cotton and memory foam filling as well as a three-layer design that will keep sleepers comfy.

For a firmer, less thick mattress, shoppers are gravitating towards this hybrid option, made with cooling technology, edge support and low-motion transfer (so you never have to worry about disturbing your sleeping partner!).

Finding a quality mattress for under $400 isn't an easy feat, which is why we think it's important to share this 56% off deal on this Sealy option. It's made with cooling technology and breathable construction to help you get extra (and better) zzzs.