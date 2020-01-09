Watch 1 woman celebrate her 50th birthday with an incredible Ambush Makeover

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Waking up early can be a tough task for many — especially on days when the temperature dips below freezing. Some people head to their local cafe to get a cup of joe before work, while others will do some early meditation to start their day on an energized note.

At TODAY, one of our favorite ways to start the morning is with an Ambush Makeover with lifestyle contributor Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari.

The style duo welcomed two incredible women into the studio who have both battled family medical issues. They dedicated their time to their loved ones — and now they'll get some well-deserved time for themselves.

Take a look at their new styles below!

Ally

Ally and her husband Ryan were hesitant to visit the plaza this cold winter morning, but something told them to come — and we're certainly glad they did! They're from Knoxville, Tennessee, and have two children back home.

Their children Kennedy, 5, and Lincoln, 2, were both born with a rare genetic disorder called MPS1 Hurler Syndrome. Since the birth of their two kids, the family has spent around 365 days in the hospital.

Their trip to New York is one of the rare chances the couple has had to spend some time on vacation together.

Puff Sleeve Sweater

Rebecca Minkoff Olive Sweater

For a bright start to the new year, check out this puff sleeve sweater made from a wool-blend material. The unique sleeves add an elegant touch to a sweater that is both versatile and practical.

Banana Republic Volume-Sleeve Sweater

Available in seven colors, this puff sleeve sweater is bound to become a winter closet staple.

Midi Skirt

Rebecca Minkoff Davis Skirt

This casual skirt can go straight from the office to a happy hour in a cinch! It has a beautiful fluted hem and sits right at the mid-calf.

High Waisted A line Street Skirt

Nearly 2,000 people are loving this skirt because of its flattering silhouette and comfort. "I felt comfortable and thought the outfit looked great," said one buyer.

Leopard Pumps

Sam Edelman Danna

A solid pump is always nice to have on hand, but sometimes you need to change up your regular style. Opt for a chic animal print if you're looking for a new addition to your shoe collection!

Sam Edelman Margie Pump

These genuine cow hair pumps are currently 50% off their original price. The pointed toe is classic and elegant.

Star Drop Earrings

Bauble Bar Celestial Drops

If you're in the mood to receive some compliments, you may want to check out these stellar earrings with gorgeous crystal accents.

Starburst Earrings

Feel like the star of the show for a fraction of the price. These starburst dangle drop earrings are under $10!

Dana

Our second guest, Dana, lives with her three daughters in St. Petersburg, Florida. She is a widower of five years after her husband died of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

Dana brought her daughters with her to New York City, and this is the first time all four of them have visited the Big Apple together!

She was thrilled to be chosen for an Ambush Makeover because today happens to be her 50th birthday. Happy Birthday, Dana!

Leopard Dress

Kate Spade Leopard-Print Midi Dress

Leave bland behind and take a look at this patterned dress for your next gathering with friends. This one is currently sold out online, but we recommend keeping an eye on the site — it's clearly a buyer favorite.

Midi Long Sleeve Leopard Dress

If you need a darling dress in the near future, this design is here to save the day. This style comes in four bold colors including khaki, red, white and green.

Tan Heels

Sam Edelman Margie

These Sam Edelman patent leather pumps come with a leather upper and a pointed-toe silhouette.

Calvin Klein Brady Pump

If you're looking for a heel with a softer texture, this Calvin Klein pair should work perfectly. Buyers say they are both comfortable and stylish.

Drop Earrings

Kendra Scott Dunn Rose Gold Drop Earrings

These unique earrings are made with sable mica stone and a beautiful 14-carat rose gold plating.

Tiger's Eye Stone Dangle Earrings

These drop earrings come in 19 striking colors. The best part is that you can score this style staple for under $13!

