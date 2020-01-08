Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Our wallets could definitely use a discounted shopping trip after the holiday season. Luckily, T.J. Maxx is currently having a massive winter sale!

The retailer is already known for its affordable options — and now you can score deeper discounts on everything from clothing to shoes and more. And when we say this sale is big, we actually mean enormous.

Right now, T.J. Maxx has thousands of items on sale online and is offering free shipping. You can also make returns at your local store — it doesn't get easier than that! Best of all, you don't need a discount code to take advantage of the savings.

There's a deal on everything from chic new shoes, cozy sweaters to get you through the rest of winter and stylish bags. Here are the pieces we're adding to our carts.

We're always looking for a solid pair of basic black boots. The icing on the cake is that these boots are currently 50% off. If these aren't your style, these pointed-toe Chelsea boots are just as cute.

This dress is giving us serious Meghan Markle vibes. The boat neck style is so reminiscent of the duchess' wedding dress neckline. The bright color will make you stand out while looking chic.

This skirt can easily take your outfit from the office to dinner with friends. The pleated style is incredibly trendy and the sheer bottom detailing is super stylish.

Finding the perfect crossbody bag can be a real task. This purse has a practical zipper and a sleek look, making it a great bag to carry around while running errands.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The belted waist and streamlined collar all work together for a classic look, while the stripe detail on the bottom adds a fun twist. Plus, it has pocket!

It's a little bit basic and a little bit funky, but this sweater has everything. The color makes it a great neutral and the ruffle detail on the bottom sets it apart from other styles.

Statement earrings can add a fun touch to any winter outfit. This pair comes in a bold giraffe pattern and a subdued marble look.

A pop of leopard print is always a good thing. These flats also feature a block heel and a pointy toe — and to make them even better, a padded footbed.

A coat that is machine-washable is key for winter. The hood on this one has a faux-fur trim and the two front pockets are big enough to fit those everyday essentials.

This tunic can easily go from a cozy night at home to running errands. Either way, comfy and cute.

Winter is all about layers. This cardigan's neutral shade makes it a wardrobe staple you'll wear all the time.

If you don't usually wear a lot of jewelry, these earrings are perfect. They are simple and sleek, yet big enough to be noticed.

These boots are a cute iteration of your sturdy snow boot. The tread and shearling cuffs are functional but also add to the stylish design.

This simple sweater has pockets and is lightweight, so you can wear it under a coat and not feel like you're overheating.

The loose fit and scoop neck make for a relaxed look and feel — but the sleeves on this top are absolute show stoppers. Just throw on your favorite jeggings and you've got a complete, stylish look.

For more style favorites, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!