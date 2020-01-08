Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Our wallets could definitely use a discounted shopping trip after the holiday season. Luckily, T.J. Maxx is currently having a massive winter sale!
The retailer is already known for its affordable options — and now you can score deeper discounts on everything from clothing to shoes and more. And when we say this sale is big, we actually mean enormous.
Right now, T.J. Maxx has thousands of items on sale online and is offering free shipping. You can also make returns at your local store — it doesn't get easier than that! Best of all, you don't need a discount code to take advantage of the savings.
There's a deal on everything from chic new shoes, cozy sweaters to get you through the rest of winter and stylish bags. Here are the pieces we're adding to our carts.
1. Barneys New York Leather Chelsea Boots
We're always looking for a solid pair of basic black boots. The icing on the cake is that these boots are currently 50% off. If these aren't your style, these pointed-toe Chelsea boots are just as cute.
2. Donna Morgan Boat Neck Dress
This dress is giving us serious Meghan Markle vibes. The boat neck style is so reminiscent of the duchess' wedding dress neckline. The bright color will make you stand out while looking chic.
3. WDNY Pleated Skirt
This skirt can easily take your outfit from the office to dinner with friends. The pleated style is incredibly trendy and the sheer bottom detailing is super stylish.
4. T Tahari Leather Crossbody Bag
Finding the perfect crossbody bag can be a real task. This purse has a practical zipper and a sleek look, making it a great bag to carry around while running errands.
Stuff We Love
5. Rachel Roy Wrap Coat
The belted waist and streamlined collar all work together for a classic look, while the stripe detail on the bottom adds a fun twist. Plus, it has pocket!
6. Free People Layer Cake Sweater
It's a little bit basic and a little bit funky, but this sweater has everything. The color makes it a great neutral and the ruffle detail on the bottom sets it apart from other styles.
7. Sterling Forever Stud Hoop Earrings
Statement earrings can add a fun touch to any winter outfit. This pair comes in a bold giraffe pattern and a subdued marble look.
8. Avellini Leather Flats
A pop of leopard print is always a good thing. These flats also feature a block heel and a pointy toe — and to make them even better, a padded footbed.
9. Weatherproof Hooded Puffer Coat
A coat that is machine-washable is key for winter. The hood on this one has a faux-fur trim and the two front pockets are big enough to fit those everyday essentials.
10. CG Sport Long Sleeve Cowl Neck Tunic
This tunic can easily go from a cozy night at home to running errands. Either way, comfy and cute.
11. By Design Melbourne Chunky Chenille Cardigan
Winter is all about layers. This cardigan's neutral shade makes it a wardrobe staple you'll wear all the time.
12. E&L Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings
If you don't usually wear a lot of jewelry, these earrings are perfect. They are simple and sleek, yet big enough to be noticed.
13. Napoleoni Suede Shearling Lined Boots
These boots are a cute iteration of your sturdy snow boot. The tread and shearling cuffs are functional but also add to the stylish design.
14. Jeanne Pierre Cowl Neck Tunic
This simple sweater has pockets and is lightweight, so you can wear it under a coat and not feel like you're overheating.
15. Free People Jade Paisley Top
The loose fit and scoop neck make for a relaxed look and feel — but the sleeves on this top are absolute show stoppers. Just throw on your favorite jeggings and you've got a complete, stylish look.
For more style favorites, check out:
- These affordable flats are an Amazon bestseller
- This Oprah-approved coat is up to 23% off right now
- Why hundreds of flight attendants own the same $24 Amazon jumpsuit
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.