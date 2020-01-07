Meghan Markle wears gorgeous camel coat and velvet heels for first 2020 appearance

Welcome back! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just went on their first public outing of the new year.

The former Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently returned to England from their winter break in Canada, and they paid a visit to Canada House in London to thank officials for their country’s hospitality.

Welcome back, you two! Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The duchess’s outfit was a chic mixture of tans and rich browns. She wore a camel trench coat, a deep brown satin skirt, a tan turtleneck and chocolate-brown velvet pumps.

We're loving this chic brown ensemble! Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Her beautiful, earth-toned ensemble was just another reminder of her fondness for color blocking. The duchess is a pro at combining pieces that nearly the same shade. (Case in point: the stunning burgundy ensemble she wore last year.)

The varied textures and mixture of light and dark brown hues kept this latest outfit from looking too "matchy."

The duchess completed the look with her signature loose waves, which it looks like she has been growing out over the holidays.

The royal couple met with Janice Charette, high commissioner in Canada to the U.K., and then visited an exhibition by an indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati.

The duke and duchess spent six weeks in Canada with baby Archie. They kept their visit mostly private, although they did make headlines when they helped a couple take a cute photo while hiking near Vancouver.

Looking forward to seeing a lot more of these two now that they've returned to their official royal duties!