Made from a soft, tight-knit cotton, this sweater is versatile enough for any occasion. With a comfortable loose fit and mid-thigh length, the piece can be layered over anything whether it be a T-shirt, a long-sleeved blouse or even a lighter sweater.

We had five women try on the sweater-jacket in a range of sizes — here's what they thought.

Size Small

Wearing the size small, Christine Bottros loved the ease and versatility of the garment. She layered the olive colored piece over a white patterned dress and black ankle booties.

“I think it’s very flattering,” Bottros said. “I could wear it on a lot of different things. I could put it on a shirt, jeans and boots…”

For Bottros, the size small was a perfect fit with just enough room to layer over something thin. She also loved the light material and thought the piece would be perfect for fall.

“It’s just super light,” the model said. “Perfect to throw on anytime when you just think, ‘It might get a little chilly tonight.’”

Size Medium

In the size medium, Elissa Desani was surprised by how much she loved the piece. She matched the camel colored sweater with an animal print shirt, black high-waisted pleather pants, ankle booties and a pearl statement necklace.

“I really like this sweater-jacket,” Desani said. “On a hanger, I didn’t particularly care for it. It looked too plain. But put a little animal print underneath, and you can jazz it up.”

Although she found the garment to be a little too loose-fitting, she liked the fabric and the overall look of it.

“It’s a versatile piece to wear in the city,” Desani explained, “and it’s a thick material, but it feels breathable.”

Size Large

Wearing the size large, Kourtney Edwards loved how comfortable and versatile the sweater-jacket is.

“You can wear jeans, you can pair it with leggings and just a long top underneath,” Edwards explained. “It really is such a versatile outdoor piece that I just love it.”

Edwards loved the loose fit and found the burnished rust color to be wonderful for fall. For her, the size large was perfect and provided just enough room the wear thick layers underneath.

“It’s perfect for if you have something as easy as a T-shirt underneath,” she continued, “but I personally like to wear a little thicker of a sweater or type of a top underneath … It’s got enough room where you don’t feel so tightened up.”

She decided to pair her sweater-jacket with a black dress, red patterned scarf and black ankle boots.

Size X-Large

Modeling the X-Large, DeAndra Hayes thought the sweater-jacket was both comfortable and cozy. She paired the black sweater with a yellow shirt, animal print pants, large hoop earrings and a chain statement necklace.

“I feel like myself in this jacket,” Hayes said. “It’s definitely true to size. The X-Large fits perfectly.”

She also loved the tightly-knit fabric adding that it would definitely keep her warm in the fall and winter months. Her favorite detail of the garment was by far the pockets.

“It has pockets!” Hayes added. “That, I think, is the best thing about this — besides being warm, besides it being cozy — it has pockets that are big enough to fit your iPhone.”

Size XX-Large

In the size XX-Large, Brittany Lewis agreed with the other women about the versatility of the sweater. Lewis wore the camel colored sweater over a white T-shirt and jeans. She accessorized with a large black belt, necklace and stylish sunglasses.

“I would wear this to church, work, traveling," she explained. "I would wear it everywhere with anything.”

While Lewis often finds that XX-Large clothing can either be oversized or undersized, she thought the sweater-jacket fit her perfectly and was tall-girl friendly.

“I feel amazing in this sweater jacket,” she continued. “I think it’s my favorite now. I feel like it’s the perfect fit.”

