Watch 2 football fans celebrate their birthdays with a game-changing Ambush Makeover

With only a few days until Super Bowl Sunday, there were plenty of football fans on the Plaza this morning. Two of those fans are prepared for the big game, but they had no clue they would be treated to an Ambush Makeover.

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari dressed Erica and Denise in brand new outfits — but didn't stop there. The duo also gave the best two ladies chic new hairstyles and trendy makeup to complete their new looks.

Check out the stylish ensembles that will have them ready for the Super Bowl showdown!

Erica

Erica Markley came all the way to the Big Apple from Weatherford, Texas, with her husband and two of her sons. She's visiting the city to celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday — little did she know she would be doing it in style! After a busy week of touring, Erica and her family finally made it to Studio 1A.

Although she was a bit reluctant at first, Erica was eventually convinced by her loved ones to take a chance on an Ambush Makeover. This working mom of four definitely deserved to celebrate with a new look ahead of her Sunday celebration as she cheers on the 49ers!

Patterned Tunic

Clara Sunwoo Color Block & Stripe Print Tunic

This unique top is made from wrinkle-free fabric and an ultra-lightweight knit material. The color-blocking look is unique but polished.

Milumia Geometric Print Shirt

This fun top comes in 25 distinct patterns and colors. You're bound to find one that fits your style!

Distressed Ankle Jeans

Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans

The Spanx Distressed Ankle Jeans are made with comfortable stretch denim. They have high-rise coverage and a built-in slimming component.

Levi Strauss & Co. Modern-Skinny Jean

These bestselling jeans are loved by over 7,600 reviewers. They are versatile, comfortable and trendy.

Black Suede Ankle Boots

Banana Republic Everyday Bootie

Snag these booties for $68 off the original price. They zip at the side for easy on-off and have a breathable synthetic lining.

A New Day City Ankle Bootie

The City Ankle Bootie has a practical block heel and a chic pointed toe. If you want to stand out, opt for the leopard print ones instead!

Geo Necklace

Marlyn Schiff Geo Pave Necklace

This unique necklace is sure to add some character to your outfit. It has an oval link chain and a multi-geo drop design.

Chicos Yalina Pendant Necklace

This necklace has an adjustable chain to fit your preferred style. Buyers love that it's reversible, too.

Denise

Denise is a longtime fan of TODAY, but an even bigger fan of Ambush Makeover — so much so that she tries to work from her home in Pennsylvania every Thursday just to watch the segment!

She’s in New York to celebrate her 54th birthday with her mom and her daughter and received the ultimate present of an Ambush Makeover! As Chiefs fan, Denise will be celebrating her birthday along with the game on Sunday. As she is the same age as the event, Denise says this is her year to “LIVE!”

Moto Jacket

Chico's Diagonal Zipper Moto Jacket

This chic moto jacket makes winter layering easy and adds some edge to any outfit. Pair it with pants or a beautiful dress.

Faux-Leather Moto Jacket

For a similar look at a more affordable price, this moto jacket from Target is the perfect piece.

Orange Blouse

Button V-Neck Blouse

Martin chose this V-neck blouse and it's ideal for the winter-to-spring transition. The buttons offer a basic top a more polished look.

Auxo Solid V-Neck Blouse

This similar V-neck blouse boasts a smaller price tag but the same level of bold style.

Skinny Ankle Jeans

Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans

Martin selected these distressed ankle jeans because they can flatter any figure. They look like a regular pair of denim pants but have the comfort of leggings. They just might and just might become your favorite item in your closet.

BlankNYC Denim Distressed Skinny Jeans

These distressed denim jeans are currently on sale at Nordstrom Rack and pair perfectly with your best pair of pumps or comfortable sneakers.

Shimmery Pumps

Gunmetal Elsie Pumps

These statement pumps bring a bit of shine to any occasion. The Italian-made style from J.Crew was designed with a leather lining for quality and comfort.

Michael Kors Dorothy Flex Pump

If you want a similar look with less shine, opt for these perfect all-day pumps.

Gold Necklace

Marlyn Schiff Necklace

A statement necklace can complete any outfit which is precisely why Martin chose this chain from Marlyn Schiff. When paired with a moto jacket or a trusty cardigan, it's sure to top off an already trendy look.

Loyota Moon Pendant Necklace

This pendant necklace has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and delivers the same look as the disc necklace at a price you're sure to love.

Gold Chandelier Earrings

Ginkgo Chandelier Earrings

Martin chose these chandelier earrings for their versatility — wear them to work or for a night out and you're bound to get some compliments.

Rachel Roy Chandelier Earrings

For the same chunky look, we love these chandelier earrings from Macy's.

Love Erica's other look? Check it out here.

Cable-knit Sweater

J.Crew Cable-knit Mockneck Sweater

Go for a pop of color with this comfortable cable-knit sweater. It comes in five bold colors and features a relaxed silhouette.

Abound Lofty Cable Knit Sweater

This crew-neck sweater is ideal for layering during the colder months. You can also pair it with a seasonal scarf for a little style upgrade.

Slim Black Pants

Spanx The Perfect Black Pant

The bestselling Spanx pants are versatile and sleek. They are designed with shaping technology for optimal fit.

Hybrid & Company Super Stretch Pants

These spandex-blend pants are made for both style and function. The stretch waist provides all-day comfort and the zip-fly closure makes them easy to slip on and head out the door.

Suede Booties

Banana Republic Suede Block Heel Chelsea Boot

A good pair of booties can go with anything from a dress to a pair of distressed jeans. This style features a memory foam insole and a flexible leather upper.

Lulu's Teddy Tan Suede Ankle Booties

Made from vegan suede, these soft booties are bound to be a go-to for your winter style. Buyers say they are perfect for someone who is always on their feet.

Tassel Earrings

BaubleBar Contessa Tassel Earrings

Dress up your outfit with these fun tassel earrings. They are crafted with gold-tone plated zinc and come in four colors.

Black Layer Tassel Drop Earrings

These $15 earrings come in 30 fun colors — from a classic black to a bold pink.

