10 stylish boots that will keep your feet warm and dry this winter

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

When the winter weather hits, reaching for a cute scarf or knit hat can help upgrade your style game and have you feeling trendy in no time — even on the most dreary of days!

But when the forecast takes a turn for the worse and you have to pull out a pair of durable boots, prioritizing fashion over function isn't always the smartest idea. Luckily, leaving your home in a practical shoe doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your stylish look.

Fashion editor Jasmine Snow visited TODAY to feature an assortment of boots that will protect your feet in style.

Check out five boot trends you'll want to try out in 2020.

Cozy textured boots

This platform boot comes with a thick fur lining that will keep your feet warm when the temperatures start to dip. It features a cushioned insole for added comfort, so you'll be fine walking around in these all day.

You don't need to be in the military to march around in a combat boot. This stylish pair features a faux fur cuff and a solid block heel.

Statement boots

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Feeling edgy? These fashionable boots can go from day to night with little effort on your end.

Be bold with these plaid booties. They are the perfect accessory if you're looking to add some excitement to a basic outfit.

Dressy boots

Over-the-knee boots are chic, stylish and completely on-trend in 2020. The lace-up detailing on this pair gives these elegant suede boots a bit of attitude.

These snakeskin boots are crafted with a block heel and an almond-shaped toe. They're unique and can go with anything from a dress to a pair of dark-wash jeans.

Weatherproof boots

This durable snow boot is a practical option with over 1,600 reviews on Amazon. They come in 20 colors and buyers say that they keep their feet dry even in the wettest conditions.

These adorable Jack Rogers boots come in six trendy colors. This camouflage pair has a faux shearling lining so you can stay warm in style.

Wedge boots

Ditch the clunky sneakers and reach for these sleek boots instead. They have a high wedge base that will make anyone trekking through the snow extremely jealous.

Warm boots don't have to be bulky! This fashionable pair is coated in microsuede and the overall style is polished enough to wear to the office.

For more winter gear recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!