This bestselling scarf doubles as the perfect shawl — and it's only $13

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
A great scarf not only keeps you warm during the cold months, but also adds an extra layer of fun to any outfit. Finding a perfect scarf that’s both high quality and affordable can be challenging, but not impossible.
It looks like Amazon customers may have found the perfect solution. With almost 4,000 reviews, this bestselling scarf has customers gushing over its length and comfort.
Made by Wander Agio, this gingham scarf comes in 11 different patterns with a braided end. It also features a luxuriously long length, meaning it can be tied as a scarf or draped over your shoulders as a shawl. It's like two accessories in one!
Wander Agio Women's Large Scarf
Stuff We Love
We haven't tried the scarf ourselves, but it currently has a 4.5-star rating thanks to over 2,000 perfect reviews.
“This scarf looks a lot more expensive than it actually is, which is just lovely,” wrote one reviewer. “The plaid pattern is beautiful and it is large enough to drape around me as a shawl, or to loop around my neck a few times as a scarf.”
Many reviewers loved that the scarf is long enough to be draped over your shoulders like a shawl.
"I think this scarf complements every outfit I put it with ... I like that I can use it as a shawl and not just a scarf," wrote a reviewer.
Plenty of people are also saying it looks way more expensive than its price tag.
“This scarf is so big and warm, I love it,” raved another reviewer. “I would have expected a scarf like this to be sold for more.”
With a wide range of "beautiful" and "pretty" colors — and a price you can’t beat — this affordable scarf is sure to add a pop of color to any outfit.
For more stories like this, check out:
- 15 winter scarves for women
- This $14 hat with over 12,000 reviews will keep you warm during the winter months
- The best winter clothes for kids and toddlers 2019: coats, mittens, boots
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.