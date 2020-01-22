This bestselling scarf doubles as the perfect shawl — and it's only $13

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

We haven't tried the scarf ourselves, but it currently has a 4.5-star rating thanks to over 2,000 perfect reviews.

“This scarf looks a lot more expensive than it actually is, which is just lovely,” wrote one reviewer. “The plaid pattern is beautiful and it is large enough to drape around me as a shawl, or to loop around my neck a few times as a scarf.”

"These scarves are great for the price!!" one reviewer wrote. Amazon

Many reviewers loved that the scarf is long enough to be draped over your shoulders like a shawl.

"I think this scarf complements every outfit I put it with ... I like that I can use it as a shawl and not just a scarf," wrote a reviewer.

Plenty of people are also saying it looks way more expensive than its price tag.

“This scarf is so big and warm, I love it,” raved another reviewer. “I would have expected a scarf like this to be sold for more.”

With a wide range of "beautiful" and "pretty" colors — and a price you can’t beat — this affordable scarf is sure to add a pop of color to any outfit.

