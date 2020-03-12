2 couples gave each other makeovers — see their stylish new looks

Sometimes an outside perspective can make all the difference.

Watch couples give each other makeovers

March 12, 202008:40
By Megan Foster

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

When you get dressed in the morning, you may follow a routine. Though routines can be simple and stress-free, you might be hitting a style rut with your go-to wardrobe.

Instead of picking out outfits for themselves, TODAY welcomed two guest couples in the studio and asked them to chose new looks for their partners. With help from style expert Brittney Levine and lifestyle expert Tommy DiDario, all four of them were in for a surprise.

Related

shop

shopShop fashion favorites at TODAY.com

Wanda wanted her husband, Ron, to look chic and on-trend — and he thought his wife could use some vibrant patterns in her closet. Jackie chose an outfit that would get David away from dark colors, and he wanted his wife to feel comfortable and stylish.

See their outfit choices below and gain some trendy inspiration from their picks.

Wanda's Outfit

1. Zara Printed Mini Dress

Zara Printed Mini Dress

$89.90

Wanda typically goes for black, but this floral-patterned dress will change up her wardrobe! The buttons, cinched waist and flowy silhouette embrace curves and will get anyone in the mood for spring.

2. Mix No. 6 Zaydia Sandals

Mix No. 6 Zaydia Sandal

$39.99

These sleek sandals feature thin straps and an open-toe design. Ron thought these would look great on Wanda thanks to the sexy stiletto heel.

Jackie's Outfit

1. Torrid Faux-Leather Moto Jacket

Torrid Faux Leather Moto Jacket

$69.65
$99.50

Jackie is a new mom who wants to feel stylish and covered at the same time. This moto jacket is perfect for giving any outfit a modest twist.

2. Eloquii Striped Bodycon Dress

Eloquii Striped Bodycon Dress

$89.95

Add some extra flair to your look with this comfortable dress from Eloquii. The vibrant stripes are flattering on any shape, and they remind Jackie of her days in Miami!

3. SO Alluring Combat Boots

SO Alluring Combat Boots

$39.99
$59.99

These stylish lace-up boots will help you go from winter to spring seamlessly. They're also incredibly versatile and can go with anything from a pair of jeans to a warm-weather dress.

4. Lulus Wilinda Black Fedora Hat

Lulus Wilinda Black Fedora Hat

$24.00

Jackie sees herself wearing this entire outfit on date nights with David — and this hat is the perfect way to accessorize the look.

Ron's Outfit

1. Jos. A. Bank Tailored Fit Flat Front Chino Pants

Jos. A. Bank Tailored Fit Flat Front Chino Pants

$49.00
$89.50

Guys, it's time to take a break from denim and embrace a pair of classic chino pants. They are fitted but comfortable, thanks to the cotton fabric.

2. Jos. A. Bank Cotton & Silk Herringbone Mock Neck Sweater

Jos. A. Bank Cotton & Silk Herringbone Mock Neck Sweater

$25.00
$149.50

This super chic shirt features a mock neck and henley-style design. Wanda loves this silhouette and thought it would be great to include with Ron's new look.

3. Jos. A. Bank Travel Tech Tailored Fit Raincoat

Jos. A. Bank Travel Tech Tailored Fit Raincoat

$129.00
$495.00

Take your look from day to night with this tailored raincoat. It adds a classic touch to any casual outfit.

4. Jos. A. Bank Cabrillo Chelsea boots

Jos. A. Bank Cabrillo Chelsea Boots

$89.00
$110.00

Wanda got Ron a pair of Chelsea boots because they're stylish and comfortable. She loves that they add some sophistication to any outfit.

David's Outfit

1. Men's Wearhouse Paisley & Gray Raglan Knit Top

Men's Wearhouse Paisley & Gray Raglan Knit Top

$39.99

Jackie wanted David to move away from dark colors, so she got him this fun printed shirt. She paired it with a solid jacket to polish the look and still make a statement.

2. Men's Wearhouse Paisley & Gray Slim Fit Suit Jacket

Men's Wearhouse Paisley & Gray Slim Fit Suit Jacket

$89.99
$224.99

Polish your look with this gray blazer from Men's Warehouse. Jackie recommends finding a tailor if it doesn't fit perfectly so that you wear the clothes (and the clothes don't wear you).

3. Joseph Abboud Nightfall Dark Wash Slim Fit Jeans

Joseph Abboud Nightfall Dark Wash Slim Fit Jeans

$109.00

Dark denim is versatile and practical. These have a flattering, slim-fit design and a subtle stretch for a relaxed feel.

4. Stacy Adams Fletcher Black Wingtip Medallion Derbys

Stacy Adams Fletcher Black Wingtip Medallion Derbys

$99.99

Jackie picked this classic black pair of shoes to finish off the outfit. The classic leather shoes and the timeless wingtip design are bound to dress up any outfit.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.

Megan Foster

Megan is an Associate Commerce Editor for TODAY Digital. Connect with her on Instagram or on Twitter