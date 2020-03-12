2 couples gave each other makeovers — see their stylish new looks

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

When you get dressed in the morning, you may follow a routine. Though routines can be simple and stress-free, you might be hitting a style rut with your go-to wardrobe.

Instead of picking out outfits for themselves, TODAY welcomed two guest couples in the studio and asked them to chose new looks for their partners. With help from style expert Brittney Levine and lifestyle expert Tommy DiDario, all four of them were in for a surprise.

Wanda wanted her husband, Ron, to look chic and on-trend — and he thought his wife could use some vibrant patterns in her closet. Jackie chose an outfit that would get David away from dark colors, and he wanted his wife to feel comfortable and stylish.

See their outfit choices below and gain some trendy inspiration from their picks.

Wanda's Outfit

Wanda typically goes for black, but this floral-patterned dress will change up her wardrobe! The buttons, cinched waist and flowy silhouette embrace curves and will get anyone in the mood for spring.

These sleek sandals feature thin straps and an open-toe design. Ron thought these would look great on Wanda thanks to the sexy stiletto heel.

Jackie's Outfit

Jackie is a new mom who wants to feel stylish and covered at the same time. This moto jacket is perfect for giving any outfit a modest twist.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Add some extra flair to your look with this comfortable dress from Eloquii. The vibrant stripes are flattering on any shape, and they remind Jackie of her days in Miami!

These stylish lace-up boots will help you go from winter to spring seamlessly. They're also incredibly versatile and can go with anything from a pair of jeans to a warm-weather dress.

Jackie sees herself wearing this entire outfit on date nights with David — and this hat is the perfect way to accessorize the look.

Ron's Outfit

Guys, it's time to take a break from denim and embrace a pair of classic chino pants. They are fitted but comfortable, thanks to the cotton fabric.

This super chic shirt features a mock neck and henley-style design. Wanda loves this silhouette and thought it would be great to include with Ron's new look.

Take your look from day to night with this tailored raincoat. It adds a classic touch to any casual outfit.

Wanda got Ron a pair of Chelsea boots because they're stylish and comfortable. She loves that they add some sophistication to any outfit.

David's Outfit

Jackie wanted David to move away from dark colors, so she got him this fun printed shirt. She paired it with a solid jacket to polish the look and still make a statement.

Polish your look with this gray blazer from Men's Warehouse. Jackie recommends finding a tailor if it doesn't fit perfectly so that you wear the clothes (and the clothes don't wear you).

Dark denim is versatile and practical. These have a flattering, slim-fit design and a subtle stretch for a relaxed feel.

Jackie picked this classic black pair of shoes to finish off the outfit. The classic leather shoes and the timeless wingtip design are bound to dress up any outfit.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!