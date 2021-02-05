13 trendy gifts that you’ll want to give (and get) this Valentine’s Day

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Your Valentine deserves a gift that's just as special as they are. Of course, finding that perfect present can be a stressful task: You want something that's cute but not too cliché, and thoughtful but not cheesy.

To simplify your shopping, the Shop TODAY team found the trendiest items that every valentine will love. From top-rated bestsellers to the most-searched-for products, you can't wrong with gifting one of these 13 picks. Plus, there's something for everyone, so you can show your friends, family and the littlest valentines in your life how much you care.

Trending Valentine's Day gifts as seen on TODAY

Looking for something super special for the ladies in your life? These beautiful necklaces feature a subtle personalized touch: Each one has a different month's birth flower encased in the heart pendant. It's a more thoughtful take on the typical V-Day flower bouquet and something that they'll treasure for years to come.

This monogrammed bracelet will be your bestie's new favorite accessory. They can wear the simple, gold-plated bangle with almost anything. It features cute charms, including a single monogram initial. Grab one for her and one for yourself, for a fashionable take on matching friendship bracelets.

No need to head to the salon to pamper yourself this Valentine's Day, you can give yourself an easy and fun manicure right at home. Dashing Diva has tons of cute press-on nail designs, from bold reds to glitter accents. Prefer something more traditional? They also have gel polish stickers, which will last as long as a professional manicure.

For a more personalized manicure, Mani Me offers custom-fit gel adhesives. Just send in a few photos of your nails, pick your manicure and you’ll get your designs in the mail a few days later. Plus, for Valentine's Day, they teamed up with celebrity manicurists to create some swoon-worthy nail art designs.

These Lego DIY frames are a hot item right now. They're already sold out at a number of top retailers, so you'll want to grab them before they're gone. Your littlest valentine will have a blast putting together their own frames and then displaying their creation and adding a special photo with friends or family. The set comes with three frames that can be connected or used individually.

Matching family PJs were a popular purchase in 2020, but the comfy trend doesn't show any signs of slowing down. If you're planning on spending Valentine's Day cozied up on the couch, you'll want to get a pair of these Old Navy pajamas for everyone in the house. They have a bunch of festive prints and colors for dads, moms and little ones — and they start at just $10 for the kids.

Instead of a bouquet that will wilt in a few days, gift your loved one a plant that will brighten their home. The Sill will deliver gorgeous, low-maintenance plants straight to their doorstep, and they have plenty of beautiful options for Valentine's Day. Depending on the pot and plant, they range from $20 to $98. The Hoya Heart plant is great for those who are still developing their green thumb (it only has to be watered every two to three weeks!), while the Knock Out Rose is perfect for your seasoned plant parent friends.

If you're skipping your usual restaurant reservations, treating your significant other to breakfast in bed will make your at-home celebration feel extra special. Harry & David will send you a complete spread, with pancake and scone mixes, so you can whip up a delicious spread for your loved one. We also love this option from Wolferman's Bakery, which includes pre-made loaf cakes, English muffins and more and comes in a stylish tray that you can keep and use for future breakfast spreads.

More trending Valentine's Day gifts

Squishmallows were a kid-favorite in 2020, and the obsession continues this year. The Valentine's Day version of the popular plushy toy is super cute, and your little one will love cuddling up with their new friend.

You and your S.O. have likely been spending a lot of time together over the past year. If you feel like you've already covered every topic under the sun, these glasses will inspire some new conversations and fun stories. Fill them with beer (or your favorite non-alcoholic beverage) and share a new anecdote with each sip, the prompts range from your "first apartment" to "most embarrassing date."

Have a song that reminds you of that special someone? This Etsy bestseller will turn it into a framed piece of art. Submit your favorite song and a photo of you two, and you can scan the Spotify code to listen any time.

If your S.O. is one of the many people who has started puzzling to pass the time during the pandemic, they'll appreciate this personalized gift. They can piece together a family photo or a scenic shot from a trip you took together. Get the 252-piece puzzle and invite the kids to join in or opt for the 1014-piece option, for more of a challenge.

Jam-filled Linzer cookies are basically the unofficial baked good of Valentine's Day celebrations. And this present doubles as a fun activity to do along with your kids. It includes cookie cutters, all the dry ingredients and raspberry jam, so all you need is eggs and butter. You'll want to grab one (or three) as a snack for your movie night in — if you can wait that long.

